Abu Dhabi/Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host World Expo 2030 in the capital Riyadh.
Sheikh Mohamed said, "I extend my sincere congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia for the Kingdom's successful bid to host Expo 2030. Through resounding support for Riyadh Expo 2030, the international community continues to recognise the remarkable path towards growth and prosperity in Saudi Arabia."
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, also extended his congratulations to Saudi Arabia and its leaders for winning the bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
"We extend our congratulations to the beloved city of Riyadh, the capital of goodness, glory, prosperity, and stability, for winning the bid to host Expo 2030. I congratulate my brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for this global recognition, selecting Riyadh as the cultural destination for the world in 2030," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his account on X platform.
"The joy of the Saudi people brings us happiness, and their success is a success for us all. Hosting the world in 2030 is a collective win, not just for us but also for our Gulf and the broader region," added the Vice-President.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also conveyed his congratulations to the leaders and people of Saudi Arabia for this global recognition.
"We extend our congratulations to our brothers in Saudi Arabia for securing the bid to host Expo 2030. We are confident that Riyadh will captivate the world with this significant event. Congratulations to Saudi Arabia and all Arab nations," Sheikh Hamdan expressed in a post.