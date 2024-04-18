Dubai: A young Emirati man went missing in the vast Saudi desert was found alive on Thursday after three days of intensive search operations, local media reported.

Zayed Ahmed Zayed Al Mansouri, 31, was stranded in the Empty Quarter after being last seen at a fuel station at about1pm on Tuesday, as revealed by surveillance camera footage.

The search operations were launched after the missing man’s family submitted an official report to the Saudi authorities. The Saudi Aoun Society for Search and Rescue, a volunteer group that helps in locating missing and stranded people, received a report about the disappearance of Al Mansouri while he was on his way to inspect his father’s camels in the Empty Quarter.

Afterwards, convoys of volunteer cars from various tribes mobilised to search the area where he disappeared. The Saudi Aflaj Rescue Association also joined the search efforts, issuing communications to their members and urging glider owners to assist in combing the expected sites to locate him.