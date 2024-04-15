1 of 13
Rain in Jebel Ali, Dubai, early on Tuesday.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/ Gulf News
Rain in Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/ Gulf News
Rain in Abu Dhabi early on Tuesday.
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli /Gulf News
Scattered rainfall was recorded in various parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon.
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
Wet weather is expected in different parts of the country over the coming days.
Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
Overcast skies covered most of Dubai and strong winds were reported in some areas.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi / Gulf News
Rainy skies gather over Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi / Gulf News
Scattered areas remain cloudy with a chance of rain in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi / Gulf News
Moderate rainfall was recorded in Sharjah's interior regions.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P / Gulf News
Light rain leaves its mark on the pavement in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Light rain leaves the road wet and shiny in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P / Gulf News
Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery road because of rainfall.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P / Gulf News
There is a chance of thunderstorms and hail in some areas, the NCM said.
Image Credit: Devadasan K P / Gulf News