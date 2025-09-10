Celebrate Saudi National Day in Dubai: 5 attractions you can’t miss for rides, nature and water fun

Enjoy family-friendly rides, indoor rainforest adventures for an unforgettable celebration
This Saudi National Day, Dubai is welcoming Saudi families, whether visiting or living in the city—to celebrate with a range of exciting activities and fun experiences across some of the city’s best attractions. From thrilling rides and movie magic to immersive nature adventures and waterpark fun, there’s something for every family to enjoy.
Visitors can experience a full day of adventure with over 100 rides and attractions, from adrenaline-pumping rollercoasters to live entertainment shows. Whether you’re exploring movie-inspired worlds at MOTIONGATE™ or building and playing at LEGOLAND®, there’s endless fun for all ages.
Dates: 17 – 23 September
Offer: Saudi nationals can choose from MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai, or LEGOLAND® Water Park and enjoy an exclusive 30 per cent discount on tickets purchased at the gate.
Football fans can dive into the world of Real Madrid, testing their skills at The Real Challenge indoor zone, exploring the club’s rich history at the White Hearts exhibition, and taking selfies with life-sized figures of football legends in Meet the Stars. It’s an experience that combines sport, culture, and family fun—all in one place.
Dates: Until 30 September
Offer: Dh199 – includes park entry and a meal at Hala Madrid Restaurant
RIVERLAND™ Dubai is the perfect riverside escape. Families can enjoy authentic Emirati and Arabic cuisine at Al Mashowa, with little ones treated to a complimentary meal featuring favourites like creamy pasta and crispy calamari.
Dates: 22 – 26 September
Dining offer: Dh95 – Mashowa mixed meat platter, with complimentary kids’ meal
Entry: Dh25 online / Dh30 at the gate
Beyond dining, RIVERLAND™ Dubai offers even more adventure:
Perplex City: A walkthrough attraction brought to life with lights, sound, and storytelling. Tickets start at Dh70 per person, with eight interactive rooms, including the mysterious Underwater Palace and the magical Enchanted Forest, all centered around the glowing Willow Tree that responds to movement and sound.
Neon Galaxy Indoor Playground: A vibrant, multi-level space packed with climbing zones, obstacle courses, and interactive games, designed for younger visitors.
Entry tickets can be redeemed toward these attractions, so guests only pay the difference to extend their experience. Annual Pass Holders and visitors with tickets to MOTIONGATE™, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, or Neon Galaxy enjoy complimentary entry.
Make a splash at Dubai’s OG waterpark with over 30 exhilarating rides and attractions. From the adrenaline-pumping Jumeirah Sceirah drop to the relaxing currents of Juha’s Journey, and playful fun at Juha’s Dhow and Lagoon, there’s excitement for every age and thrill level. Families can dive into adventure, relax, and enjoy endless water fun together.
Dates: 19 – 26 September
Day Pass: Dh169
Nature lovers can explore Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, a lush world of discovery across four immersive levels, home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Families can meet Kendrick, the playful lemur, or chat with Goldie, the striking Blue and Gold Macaw, while enjoying tropical thunderstorms echoing through the rainforest.
For those seeking an extra-special experience, The Green Planet™ offers add-ons like Zookeeper for a Day and encounters with sloths, echidnas, reptiles, and exotic birds—perfect for creating lifelong memories.
Dates: 19 – 23 September
Offer: Dh139 per person
