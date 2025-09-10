More than 170,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Saudi now use TikTok. According to the report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, SMBs generated an extra SAR 3 billion in revenue last year thanks to TikTok’s tools.

For residents and businesses, that impact is showing up in surprising ways — from small shops gaining new customers to young creators turning hobbies into full-time careers.

Dubai: TikTok may be best known for dance challenges and viral trends, but in Saudi Arabia it has become much more. A new report says the platform supported over 25,000 jobs and added SAR 3.9 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP in 2024.

Cultural clips, from traditional dances to local food reviews, are reaching global audiences. According to the report, 30% of international users said they were inspired to visit Saudi Arabia after seeing content on TikTok.

For users, this means discovering brands through content, engaging with reviews in real time, and shopping in a way that feels more interactive and social.

TikTok is also influencing how Saudis shop. In 2024, the platform drove SAR 110 billion in consumer spending and delivered SAR 19 billion in what economists call “consumer surplus” — the extra value users feel they get from using TikTok.

More than half of creators say TikTok helped them find their audience. That reach often translates into sponsorship deals, brand collaborations, and growing independence.

For residents, this means more opportunities — whether it’s discovering new businesses, building careers as creators, or finding ways to share Saudi culture with the world.

“TikTok’s impact in Saudi Arabia extends well beyond entertainment,” said Dr. Hatem Samman, Executive Director of Government Relations & Public Policy for TikTok in the Kingdom. “The platform is fostering entrepreneurship, enabling job creation, and strengthening cultural identity.”

As Saudi Arabia works toward its Vision 2030 goals of diversifying the economy and increasing the role of SMBs, TikTok is positioning itself as a partner.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.