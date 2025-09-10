Global social media platform adds SAR 3.9 billion, 25,000 jobs, and rising creator culture
Dubai: TikTok may be best known for dance challenges and viral trends, but in Saudi Arabia it has become much more. A new report says the platform supported over 25,000 jobs and added SAR 3.9 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP in 2024.
For residents and businesses, that impact is showing up in surprising ways — from small shops gaining new customers to young creators turning hobbies into full-time careers.
More than 170,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Saudi now use TikTok. According to the report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, SMBs generated an extra SAR 3 billion in revenue last year thanks to TikTok’s tools.
61% of Saudi SMBs say TikTok improved their visibility.
Nearly half launched new products after listening to feedback from TikTok users.
42% say the platform saves them valuable time on marketing.
For entrepreneurs, especially women and young Saudis, TikTok has become a cost-effective way to test new ideas, reach customers, and scale.
Saudi Arabia now has over one million active creators on TikTok. For many, the platform isn’t just entertainment — it’s a livelihood.
More than half of creators say TikTok helped them find their audience. That reach often translates into sponsorship deals, brand collaborations, and growing independence.
The report found:
55% of SMBs believe TikTok encourages young Saudis to launch new ventures.
23% of female entrepreneurs say TikTok inspired them to start a business.
This momentum is building a culture where creative work is not just valued but financially sustainable.
TikTok is also influencing how Saudis shop. In 2024, the platform drove SAR 110 billion in consumer spending and delivered SAR 19 billion in what economists call “consumer surplus” — the extra value users feel they get from using TikTok.
For users, this means discovering brands through content, engaging with reviews in real time, and shopping in a way that feels more interactive and social.
The platform’s influence goes beyond economics. TikTok has become a space where Saudi heritage, pride, and identity are on display.
62% of Saudis say TikTok improved their skills.
88% believe it boosts national pride.
42% discovered new domestic travel destinations through TikTok content.
Cultural clips, from traditional dances to local food reviews, are reaching global audiences. According to the report, 30% of international users said they were inspired to visit Saudi Arabia after seeing content on TikTok.
As Saudi Arabia works toward its Vision 2030 goals of diversifying the economy and increasing the role of SMBs, TikTok is positioning itself as a partner.
“TikTok’s impact in Saudi Arabia extends well beyond entertainment,” said Dr. Hatem Samman, Executive Director of Government Relations & Public Policy for TikTok in the Kingdom. “The platform is fostering entrepreneurship, enabling job creation, and strengthening cultural identity.”
For residents, this means more opportunities — whether it’s discovering new businesses, building careers as creators, or finding ways to share Saudi culture with the world.
TikTok is proving it’s no longer just about trends. In Saudi Arabia, it’s helping build the future economy.
