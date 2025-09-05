How Gen Z is ahead in retirement savings — still the 'irresponsible' TikTok generation?

Unlike millennials — who took time to warming up to retirement plans — Gen Z is jumping in early. Research from the Investment Company Institute and the University of Chicago found that zoomers are 'outpacing' earlier generations, with more than three times the assets in their 401(k)s than Gen X households had at the same age in 1989 (inflation-adjusted, of course). Basically, they’re saving like their futures depend on it… because they do.