The facility was officially opened by Shri N.R. Giri, Director Postal Services (DPS), Kerala Central Region, following a unique planning process conceived with the core philosophy, 'Of the students, by the students, for the students.’ The project saw students of CMS College collaborate directly with India Post officials to design a space that combines functionality, creativity, and environmental sustainability.

The new extension counter moves beyond the traditional service point, incorporating a vibrant, nature-themed design that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor areas. The resulting hub functions not only as a postal counter but also as a work café, a 'green corner', and a dedicated community hub, aligning with the college’s commitment to natural harmony.

Officials noted that the extension counter is intended to serve as a workplace, meeting place, creative hub, and relaxation zone, proudly carrying the legacy of India Post into the future while reflecting the aspirations of the younger generation.

Furthermore, the counter offers an equipped MPCM booking station with packaging materials and a MyStamp printer to enhance service accessibility. Meanwhile, a recreation area features a bookshelf, board games, and an indoor reading nook for quiet reflection. The interiors are adorned with artwork created by students and staff, celebrating India Post’s legacy, the local cultural heritage of Kottayam—the ‘Land of Letters’—and the CMS college’s ethos and nature-inspired motifs.

Key features of the new space reflect a strong student focus. The counter includes nature-themed seating with picnic-table arrangements and a vertical garden, alongside additional seating made from refurbished tyres to promote eco-friendly practices. For academic and work use, a counter ledge has been fitted with charging points for laptops and mobile devices.

India's Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise the initiative. "When Gen Z design their own @IndiaPostOffice in the ‘City of Letters’, this is how it turns out…refreshing, creative & rooted in tradition," he wrote, adding that the transformation "exemplifies how India Post is evolving with the aspirations of young India."

