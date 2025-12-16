The post, shared on Reddit under the title “In a world full of bad managers, here is a good one,” features screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between an employee and his manager. Many users described the exchanges as the kind of support they “could only dream of” in professional settings.

Dubai: In a social media landscape often dominated by stories of toxic bosses and burnout, a Reddit post highlighting an empathetic manager in India has struck a chord with users, sparking widespread discussion about workplace culture and leadership.

The final screenshot shows the manager instructing the employee to log off for the day while she takes over his pending tasks — a gesture many commenters said is rare in high-pressure work environments.

In another exchange, the employee informs her that he has a doctor’s appointment and will return later in the evening. Rather than questioning his commitment or asking for documentation, the manager responds with concern, replying: “Oh, alright… ok ok. All fine?”

In one message, the manager reaches out after noticing a change in the employee’s mood at work, writing: “Hey. I just wanted to check if you are okay. You seemed really dull today. All okay, right?”

He contrasted this experience with previous roles he described as toxic, adding that the manager regularly acknowledged even small efforts publicly and shared home-cooked food with colleagues during festivals — gestures he said helped foster trust and morale.

In his caption, the employee praised his manager’s people-first approach, describing her as “the nicest person” he had worked with. While acknowledging that she may not be the most technically qualified, he said her strength lay in caring for her team.

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a wide range of reactions. Many users congratulated the employee, with one commenter writing: “After working for a decade, I’d take a nice, empathetic person over the most talented one.”

The discussion comes amid renewed scrutiny of workplace stress across India, with employees increasingly using social media to call for healthier office cultures and stronger labour protections. The viral post has resonated as a reminder that small, human gestures from managers can make a lasting difference.

Workplace analysts have long linked empathetic leadership with higher employee retention and productivity. The strong response to the post suggests a growing appetite among Indian professionals for management styles that prioritise communication, flexibility and mental well-being over rigid hierarchies and relentless workloads.

