How to handle office drama and still get invited to lunch—10 smart moves

You can't escape the office drama. It doesn't know who you are, but it will hunt you down and find you. We're not talking about just over-the-top explosive fights either; drama is in the form of someone stealing credit, disagreeing, or generally little things that leave you seething.
It does corrode you, no doubt. And, we know the age-old muttering, "If I wasn't in an office, I will really fight back..." or well, to that effect. But, you can manage to steer yourself through these moments, without burning bridges or running to Human Resources.
Here's your survival guide, straight from Dubai-based experts and real-life office warriors.
Drafting and deleting messages like a Shakespearean tragedy? We all do that; we spend a whole year skirting confrontation with a tricky colleague. The result is the frustration leaking into our behaviour and awkward team vibes. Pro tip: get clear on why you’re irritated before you engage.
Any conversation beneath surface-level friendliness a 'tough conversation.' Maybe it’s a missed deadline, repeated mistakes, or micro-aggressions. Understand the stakes, anticipate responses, but ditch the mental melodrama—what-ifs only stress you out.
Todd Kashdan, author of The Art of Insubordination, says “calling people in” is acknowledging shared human flaws. Instead of accusing, guide colleagues to see the impact of their actions: “I was hurt by what you said. Can we talk about it?” Stay calm, private, and empathetic—no public shaming, please.
Overplanning can backfire. Rebecca Dawson, a public relations professional tells us about a colleague who meticulously rehearsed confrontation and crumbled when the conversation went off-script. Keep notes if needed, but speak naturally, clearly, and flexibly.
Freddie Pullam, corporate wellness expert, calls this “constructive disagreement.” Instead of trying to win, actively listen. Show genuine curiosity about their perspective. Feeling heard matters. Listen carefully, and you will uncover what the other person might actually be open to.
Shift focus to your feelings. Instead of ‘You always take risks,’ try ‘I feel uncomfortable with untested approaches.’” It’s non-accusatory, safe, and lets them see your point of view.
Your colleague’s disagreement isn’t a personal attack. No doubt, we experienced colleagues who snapped at minor issues. Take a deep breath. Remember, creativity and diligence aren’t up for debate—just perspectives.
If a conversation means denying someone’s request, suggest alternatives. Offering direction shows respect and professionalism. Catherine Hawkes, salon owner in Dubai, would say: Clarify unacceptable situations, explore training needs, and invite feedback—constructively.
Little acts of kindness as trust-builders. Ask personal questions, show interest, and demonstrate concern for their challenges. Trust makes difficult talks less daunting.
Are you seeking emotional support, solutions, or understanding? Define goals, acknowledge differences, and approach the chat as a learning opportunity. Effective communication is a two-way street. Active listening and respect pave the way for productive, positive outcomes.
Disagreements are like office mosquitoes—unpleasant, unavoidable, but manageable. With these strategies, you can turn conflicts into collaboration, frustration into clarity, and awkward tension into mutual understanding. Work drama? Handled. Career intact? Absolutely.
