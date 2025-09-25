Dubai: Early mornings on Srinagar ’s Dal Lake are marked by the gentle dip of a shikara’s (a traditional Kashmiri wooden boat), paddle and the rustle of lotus leaves. Among the rows of cedar houseboats, one stands apart with its bright red-and-yellow India Post logo. Permanently anchored to the Boulevard Road embankment, this wooden houseboat is home to the world’s only floating post office, a unique blend of tradition and service that continues to capture the imagination of locals and visitors alike.

For residents, the post office is more than just an attraction. It represents resilience, continuity, and the blending of tradition with modern needs. For travellers, it is a rare experience: writing a letter or buying a stamp while the boat gently sways to the rhythm of the lake.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.