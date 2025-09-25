GOLD/FOREX
World’s only floating post office on Kashmir’s Dal Lake attracts tourists

This modest houseboat, tied with thick ropes, is accessed by a simple wooden gangplank

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
The floating post office on Dal Lake remains a unique symbol of Srinagar’s charm.
ANI

Dubai: Early mornings on Srinagar’s Dal Lake are marked by the gentle dip of a shikara’s (a traditional Kashmiri wooden boat), paddle and the rustle of lotus leaves. Among the rows of cedar houseboats, one stands apart with its bright red-and-yellow India Post logo. Permanently anchored to the Boulevard Road embankment, this wooden houseboat is home to the world’s only floating post office, a unique blend of tradition and service that continues to capture the imagination of locals and visitors alike.

The structure is modest — a two-room houseboat tied securely with thick ropes, accessible by a short gangplank. Inside, the central office handles daily business: stacks of letters line pigeon-hole shelves, rubber stamps sit beside a brass scale, and the faint scent of varnish mixes with envelopes. The adjoining room doubles as a mini-museum, displaying yellowed maps, vintage stamps, and photographs that trace the long journey of Kashmir’s postal services.

Inaugurated in 2011, the floating post office operates like any other branch, offering standard services such as mailing letters, handling parcels, and selling stamps. What makes it special is its location — right on Dal Lake — giving every transaction a sense of novelty. Tourists often queue up to send postcards marked with a distinctive seal featuring a shikara boat, turning a simple message into a cherished souvenir.

For residents, the post office is more than just an attraction. It represents resilience, continuity, and the blending of tradition with modern needs. For travellers, it is a rare experience: writing a letter or buying a stamp while the boat gently sways to the rhythm of the lake.

More than a functional facility, the floating post office has become a cultural landmark. It stands as a symbol of creativity and endurance, celebrating Kashmir’s heritage while offering a service that resonates deeply with those who visit.

