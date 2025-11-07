GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Golden Srinagar: Timeless beauty of Chinar leaves in Kashmir’s autumn season

Autumn colors the land in red and gold, revealing nature’s beauty in every leaf

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Women toss dry Chinar leaves at Nishat Bagh as autumn paints Srinagar in brilliant shades of red, gold and amber — capturing the warm glow of Kashmir’s breathtaking season.
Women toss dry Chinar leaves at Nishat Bagh as autumn paints Srinagar in brilliant shades of red, gold and amber — capturing the warm glow of Kashmir’s breathtaking season.
ANI
1/10
Autumn in Kashmir, known locally as “Harud,” unfolds from September to November, transforming the valley into a breathtaking canvas of gold, crimson, and orange hues.
ANI
2/10
During this season, the iconic chinar trees shed their green leaves, creating a stunning display that attracts nature lovers and photographers alike.
ANI
3/10
The majestic Chinar, known as the ‘flame of Kashmir’, paints the valley with fiery beauty each fall.
ANI
4/10
A man walks through Nishat Bagh in Srinagar, where fallen Chinar leaves carpet the ground, capturing the serene beauty of Kashmir’s autumn season.
ANI
5/10
Tourists gather to capture the breathtaking view of Kashmir’s landscape draped in red and gold.
ANI
6/10
Visitors stroll through Srinagar’s Nishat Bagh, where fallen Chinar leaves blanket the garden in brilliant shades of yellow, orange and red, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir’s autumn season.
ANI
7/10
Parked boats rest along the banks of Dal Lake as dried Chinar leaves scatter around, capturing the quiet charm of autumn on the outskirts of Srinagar.
ANI
8/10
As evening falls, the fading sun sets the Chinar trees aglow — Kashmir’s autumn at its finest.
ANI
9/10
A woman takes a selfie holding a Chinar leaf at Srinagar’s Nishat Bagh, where the ground is covered with fallen leaves, capturing the vibrant beauty of Kashmir’s autumn.
ANI
10/10
Each leaf tells a story of Kashmir’s changing seasons, culture, and deep connection with nature.
ANI
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Environment

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rows of colourful trees line a quiet farm road in Caledon, Ontario, showcasing the beauty of autumn.

The changing shades of Toronto’s short, stunning fall

2m read
How Dubai brides balance tradition with modern trends

How Dubai brides balance tradition with modern trends

3m read
The model of the Nadakkavu Government School in Kozhikode, Kerala, which was given a Dh8.9-million makeover by the Faizal & Shabana Foundation, will be replicated in Kashmir.

UAE: Business leader’s Dream School Project in Kashmir

3m read
The floating post office on Dal Lake remains a unique symbol of Srinagar’s charm.

World’s only floating post office in Kashmir, India

2m read