Good Earth opens Chahar Bagh in Dubai, bringing Indian craft heritage to global stage

Dubai has long perfected the art of architectural overstatement - a kind of futurist bravado rendered in glass and steel. It is, after all, a city that builds islands in the shape of palm fronds and treats retail as a form of civic theatre. Into this landscape enters Good Earth’s Chahar Bagh, not as a competitor in Dubai’s ongoing pageant of hyper-luxury, but as a philosophical rebuttal to it. Situated in Al Barsha, the brand’s first international outpost stakes its identity on a radically unfashionable proposition: that beauty requires time, that luxury is inseparable from memory, and that heritage can be a lived, present tense rather than a decorative abstraction.