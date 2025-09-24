GOLD/FOREX
Four killed as Ladakh statehood protests turn violent in Leh

1st major violence in Ladakh’s statehood movement comes ahead of Oct 6 talks with Centre

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Office set on fire during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Wednesday.
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Office set on fire during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Wednesday.
ANI

Dubai: Four people were killed and several others injured in intense clashes between protesters and security personnel in Leh town of Ladakh on Wednesday, Press Trust of India reported, citing officials.

Police opened fire to disperse demonstrators after they attacked a BJP office and several vehicles, including one belonging to the police. The violence marks the first major clash in the ongoing movement for Ladakh’s statehood and constitutional safeguards.

The unrest broke out Wednesday morning when hundreds of protesters, who had already been observing a hunger strike and a shutdown, marched through Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.

The violence comes ahead of talks between the Leh Apex Body and the Centre, scheduled for October 6. For the past two weeks, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike, amplifying the statehood campaign.

Since being carved out as a Union Territory in August 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370, Ladakh has seen growing resentment over direct central rule. Residents complain of a political vacuum, lack of safeguards for land and jobs, and threats to their cultural identity.

Discontent has brought together Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil under a rare joint front — the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. But repeated rounds of talks with the Centre have failed to break the deadlock. In March, local leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but claimed he rejected their core demands.

