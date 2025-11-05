Did you know India’s first girls cricket match was held in Kerala in 1914

Born in Melbourne in 1887, Kellaway was just 25 when she came to Kerala. She continued to promote women’s cricket in Kottayam until 1925, before moving to Thiruvalla to become the first principal of Vanitha Mandiram, an institution established by the Mar Thoma Church. She remained there until 1946, after which she returned to Australia. Fittingly, she named her home in the Melbourne suburb of Upwey “Mandiram.” Gwen Kellaway passed away in 1972 — leaving behind a legacy that quietly shaped the beginnings of women’s cricket in India.

Arriving in Kerala in 1912 as part of the Church Mission Society, Kellaway served as the headmistress of Baker School in Kottayam. Determined to introduce girls to the sport, she organised the first match in 1914 at the Baker School Ground. The two teams consisted of 11 players each — students from Baker School and boarders from CMS College.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.