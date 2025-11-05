GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Did you know India’s first girls cricket match was held in Kerala in 1914

It was played in Kottayam, thanks to an Australian missionary named Gwen Kellaway

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Did you know India’s first girls cricket match was held in Kerala in 1914
Shutterstock

Dubai: Last week was a moment of pure euphoria for the Indian women’s cricket team as they lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy in Mumbai. Yet, few are aware that the roots of women’s cricket in India trace back more than a century — to a small town in central Kerala.

Historical records reveal that India’s first-ever girls’ cricket match was played in Kottayam, thanks to an Australian missionary named Gwen Kellaway.

Arriving in Kerala in 1912 as part of the Church Mission Society, Kellaway served as the headmistress of Baker School in Kottayam. Determined to introduce girls to the sport, she organised the first match in 1914 at the Baker School Ground. The two teams consisted of 11 players each — students from Baker School and boarders from CMS College.

According to Dr. Ashok Alex Philip, former principal of Peet Memorial Training College in Mavelikara and associate editor of Jnananikshepam, Kellaway even imported fabric for the players’ white uniforms from Manchester. The funds raised from these matches were used to support patients seeking treatment at a hospital in Cherthala. She also delivered popular talks titled “Pitch Talk”, addressing socially significant topics.

Born in Melbourne in 1887, Kellaway was just 25 when she came to Kerala. She continued to promote women’s cricket in Kottayam until 1925, before moving to Thiruvalla to become the first principal of Vanitha Mandiram, an institution established by the Mar Thoma Church. She remained there until 1946, after which she returned to Australia. Fittingly, she named her home in the Melbourne suburb of Upwey “Mandiram.” Gwen Kellaway passed away in 1972 — leaving behind a legacy that quietly shaped the beginnings of women’s cricket in India.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Harmanpreet made history as the first Indian captain to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup, guiding her team to a thrilling 52-run victory at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur: From Punjab to World Cup glory

2m read
Navi Mumbai: India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, November 3, 2025.

BCCI announces Rs510m cash prize for India women's team

2m read
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Chloe Tryon during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

India’s women clinch first World Cup, beat South Africa

3m read
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

Stars flock to support India in Women's World Cup final

2m read