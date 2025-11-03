At the Women’s Premier League auction, the Mumbai Indians snapped her up for ₹50 lakh, outbidding the Delhi Capitals. Since then, Amanjot has evolved into one of Mumbai’s key players, her all-round consistency during the 2025 WPL season reflecting the confidence and maturity of a cricketer who has come a long way from the lanes of Mohali to the pinnacle of women’s cricket.

Amanjot made her domestic debut for Punjab in 2017—18, later switching to Chandigarh to find more playing opportunities. Her big break arrived in 2023 when she replaced the injured Pooja Vastrakar in a tri-series in South Africa. There, she made an unforgettable T20I debut, earning the Player of the Match award and later taking a four-wicket haul in her first ODI.

Interestingly, cricket wasn’t Amanjot’s first passion — she once skated and played hockey before turning to cricket in her neighbourhood. It was a neighbour’s suggestion that led Bhupinder to take her to coach Nagesh Gupta in 2016. Initially trained as a bowler, Amanjot’s natural batting talent revealed itself when she was helping younger kids at the academy. Under Gupta’s mentorship, she blossomed into a dependable all-rounder.

Bhupinder’s pride in his daughter’s success runs deep. Years earlier, when a young Amanjot was denied a chance to bat simply because she didn’t own a bat, he stayed up all night crafting one out of leftover wood. From those humble beginnings in Mohali’s narrow lanes to the grand stage of world cricket, her journey has been built on her father’s faith and her own relentless determination.

For Amanjot, the win carried an emotional weight far beyond the cricket field. Just days before the final, her family in Mohali, Punjab, had been facing their own battle — her 75-year-old grandmother, Bhagwanti, had suffered a heart attack. Her father, Bhupinder Singh, a carpenter and woodwork contractor, chose to keep the news from her so she could stay focused. When India lifted the trophy, Bhupinder’s words reflected both pride and relief: “This World Cup win has surely come as a balm in these tense times for us.”

Dubai: On Sunday, Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur claimed her share of the spotlight after taking a crucial catch that dismissed South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who was leading a spirited century-fuelled chase. When Wolvaardt mistimed a shot off Deepti Sharma, the ball soared toward deep midwicket, where Amanjot waited nervously. It slipped from her grasp twice before she finally clutched it securely on the third attempt — a moment that would soon define India’s triumph. The dismissal shifted momentum firmly in India’s favour, paving the way for a 52-run victory in the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.