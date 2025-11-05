Her father, a former sportsman, recalled his pride in several interviews to Indian outlets, in her journey and how he and his wife had always encouraged her dreams despite societal pressure. He emphasised the importance of supporting daughters, celebrating their talent, and giving them the space to achieve greatness. “Harman has faced every challenge with determination,” he said, recalling her incredible semi-final chase against Australia. “She led with both heart and mind, making the right decisions at the right moments.”