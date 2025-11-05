India's captain leads historic win over South Africa, sparking nationwide celebrations
The quiet town of Moga erupted in celebration as the parents of ICC Women’s World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned home from Mumbai. After witnessing their daughter lead India to a historic victory against South Africa, Harmandar Singh Bhullar and his wife, Satvinder Kaur, were greeted by relatives, neighbours, and the local community in an outpouring of joy.
Harmanpreet made history as the first Indian captain to lift the ICC Women’s World Cup, guiding her team to a thrilling 52-run victory at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, India posted 298/7, then bowled South Africa out for 246. The triumph marked India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup title, sparking celebrations nationwide.
The most emotional moment came immediately after the win, when Harmanpreet ran to hug her father in a now-viral video. Back in Moga, the town transformed into a festival in honour of their hometown hero. Drums played, sweets were distributed, and neighbours poured in to congratulate the Bhullars. Friends and community members reflected on watching Harmanpreet grow from a girl playing cricket on dusty local grounds to the captain who brought the World Cup home.
Her father, a former sportsman, recalled his pride in several interviews to Indian outlets, in her journey and how he and his wife had always encouraged her dreams despite societal pressure. He emphasised the importance of supporting daughters, celebrating their talent, and giving them the space to achieve greatness. “Harman has faced every challenge with determination,” he said, recalling her incredible semi-final chase against Australia. “She led with both heart and mind, making the right decisions at the right moments.”
Satvinder Kaur spoke of Harmanpreet’s lifelong focus on cricket. She shared how, from childhood, the sport was central to her life, and how seeing young girls across India now aspire to follow in her footsteps is the family’s greatest reward.
Harmanpreet’s cricketing journey began at the Guru Nanak College grounds in Moga, where she often played alongside boys, her dupatta tied around her waist. It was there that her first mentor, Kamaldeesh Singh Sodhi, spotted her talent and offered her free coaching, setting the foundation for a career that would one day make history. Sodhi recalled the early days, when convincing her parents that cricket could be a viable career for a girl required persistence—but the results speak for themselves today.
Friends, neighbours, and fans celebrated alongside the Bhullars, praising Harmanpreet’s courage, skill, and perseverance.
