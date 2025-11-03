GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Women's World Cup: BCCI announces Rs510 million cash prize for Team India

Indian team defeated South Africa in the final to clinch the Women's World Cup on Sunday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Navi Mumbai: India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, November 3, 2025.
Navi Mumbai: India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, November 3, 2025.
IANS

Dubai: Soon after the Indian team won the ICC Women's World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of Rs510 million for the champions.

The Indian team finally put behind the previous heartbreaks to beat South Africa to secure their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats.

Saikia said, "In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians. They have paved the way for the next generation of women cricketers... Women's cricket already reached its next level when our team defeated Australia in the semi-finals...

"Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI (serving as secretary of BCCI from 2019 to 2024), he has brought about many transformations in women's cricket. Pay parity was also addressed. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300 per cent. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 510 million for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff," he added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian women's team celebrate their win over South Africa in the final.

This is 1983 moment for us: Diana praises Team India

34m ago3m read
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Chloe Tryon during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

India’s women clinch first World Cup, beat South Africa

3m read
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

Stars flock to support India in Women's World Cup final

2m read
World Cup: Will India, Pakistan women shake hands?

World Cup: Will India, Pakistan women shake hands?

2m read