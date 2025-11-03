Indian team defeated South Africa in the final to clinch the Women's World Cup on Sunday
Dubai: Soon after the Indian team won the ICC Women's World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of Rs510 million for the champions.
The Indian team finally put behind the previous heartbreaks to beat South Africa to secure their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats.
Saikia said, "In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians. They have paved the way for the next generation of women cricketers... Women's cricket already reached its next level when our team defeated Australia in the semi-finals...
"Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI (serving as secretary of BCCI from 2019 to 2024), he has brought about many transformations in women's cricket. Pay parity was also addressed. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300 per cent. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 510 million for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff," he added.
