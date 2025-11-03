This is the 1983 moment for us: Diana Edulji praises Indian women’s team

Congratulatory messages pour in for Team India after clinching Women’s World Cup
Dubai: Congratulatory messages poured in from across the country after Team India captured their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, marking a historic moment for Indian cricket.
Former India captain Diana Edulji hailed the triumph as a “proud moment for the nation,” calling it “our 1983 moment.” “It is a proud moment. The girls have done exceptionally well,” Edulji said. “I congratulate the team, the BCCI, and the ICC for promoting women’s cricket so much. I’ve waited for this since 2017. Richa and Shafali deserve special mention for winning both the U-19 and senior World Cups. The girls truly deserve all the accolades.”
After heartbreaks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, India finally ended their long wait for the title with a 52-run victory over South Africa. Stellar all-round performances from Shafali Verma (87 & 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 & 5/39) sealed the historic win and etched their names into cricketing folklore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the team’s achievement, saying the entire nation was proud of their success.
“This is India’s first Women’s World Cup. I congratulate our women’s cricket team. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country,” he said.
In a post on X, PM Modi added, “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance showed great skill, teamwork, and confidence. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports. #WomensWorldCup2025.”
President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the team, calling it a “watershed moment” for women’s cricket.
“My heartiest congratulations to every member of the Indian women’s cricket team. They have created history by winning the title for the first time. This moment will take women’s cricket to even greater heights,” she wrote on X.
Former players and cricket legends joined in the celebration. Syed Kirmani praised Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues as “the darlings of the team,” commending their resilience after three consecutive losses. “Their comeback was incredible. My heartfelt congratulations to all of you,” he said.
Madan Lal called the victory a turning point for women’s cricket in India. “This win will inspire more girls to take up the sport and lead to greater investment and opportunities,” he said. The former World Cup winner also praised Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership but advised her to stay composed on the field. “She’s been amazing as a captain and instrumental in this success,” he added.
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrated the achievement, writing on X, “You’ve not just created history — you’ve created a legacy that will inspire generations of girls!”
Cricket stars from across the country also expressed their pride:
Ravichandran Ashwin: “Congratulations @BCCIWomen, that was one hell of a campaign.”
Irfan Pathan: “Brilliant play. Deepti Sharma, what a player you are. Shafali, well done.”
Shikhar Dhawan: “@TheShafaliVerma’s fearless batting and @Deepti_Sharma06’s all-round class made all the difference. Champions in every sense of the word!”
Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram, “The girls have created history. I couldn’t be prouder as an Indian. This win is the result of years of hard work. It will inspire generations to come. Jai Hind.”
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar drew parallels with the men’s 1983 World Cup victory:
“1983 inspired a generation to dream big. Today, our women’s team has done something truly special. They’ve inspired countless young girls across the country to believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. Well done, Team India — you’ve made the nation proud.”
ICC Chairman Jay Shah applauded both teams, highlighting the record audiences and the bright future of women’s cricket.
Nita M. Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, summed up the nation’s pride:
“At the stroke of midnight, our girls have won the first-ever ICC World Championship. You have made the entire nation swell with pride through your courage, conviction, and confidence. Thank you, and Jai Hind.”
