This Indian expat in UAE has stamps containing seed, wood, gold and diamond

World Post Day: Kerala collector showcases 150 nations’ stamps with Braille, scents, NFT
Dubai: UAE-based philatelist Imtiaz Qureshi's collection not just shares stories behind stamps. The Indian expat in Dubai has spent over 35 years building a philatelic treasure trove that spans centuries, continents and contents most would never associate with postage stamps.
The sheer variety of materials for souvenir stamps and stamp sheets in his collection includes wood, leather, rubber, plastic, acrylic, canvas, ceramic, crystal, glass, cork, bamboo, silk, khadi and even seeds.
"Some stamps feature Braille embossing, embroidery and fragrance," he told Gulf News on the eve of the World Post Day observed on October 9.
"Others are adorned with Swarovski crystals from Austria, gold, silver and platinum from the UAE and diamond from Portugal. I also own 3D motion stamps, NFT and crypto-themed stamps with QR codes,” said Imtiaz, who hails from Kasaragod in the south Indian state of Kerala.
Among his rarest material-based stamps are the UAE's Ghaf tree seed souvenir sheet, Thailand's stamp with an unhusked rice seed, wooden stamps from Spain, Morocco and Estonia, Spain's leather stamp, and Austria's unique stamp made from recycled postmen's uniforms.
He is the proud collector of the world’s longest usable postage stamp issued by the Philippines. He also has a miniature sheet in the form of a beer mat with a removable postage stamp issued by Austria.
His collection of fragrance stamps is also special, though many have lost their scent over time. Liberia’s chocolate-scented stamp, the UAE's gahwa (Arabic coffee) aroma stamp, India's jasmine, rose and oud varieties, and Saudi Arabia's oud-scented stamps.
"The fragrance has faded for most of them now. But they remain precious as examples of innovative stamp-making."
As a UAE resident of over 20 years, Imtiaz has made it his mission to collect every postal stamp and miniature sheet ever issued by Emirates Post since the first stamp was issued in1973. His UAE collection features all definitive coins minted across various years and 41 different one-dirham commemorative coins.
Among the highlights of his UAE possessions are his Expo 2020 Dubai Passports, both yellow and white editions, bearing stamps from all 192 participating countries, along with over 100 special event and organisational stamps.
"I also have a philatelic passport featuring stamps from countries that participated in the Stamp Exhibition held at the Expo as well as passports from Angola, Ethiopia, China and Cuba."
Imtiaz's collection features stamps, coins and currencies from over 150 countries.
Beyond contemporary issues, his collection reaches deep into history. He owns more than 20 Indian Princely States stamps dating back to 1850 and a rich assortment of first day covers and postcards. They include a special First Day Cover of the India-UAE joint stamp commemorating the UAE's 50 years of union and India's 75 years of independence, autographed by Sunjay Sudhir, the outgoing Indian Ambassador to the UAE.
He also shared an interesting historical note: Stamps issued by India Postage under British India were commonly used by countries including India, Pakistan and Bahrain. "They would just overprint the name of the country before they started issuing their own stamps."
Imtiaz has invested heavily for the collection, sometimes paying 100 times or more than the face value of rare stamps.
The most expensive asset in his collection is the UAE's 50th anniversary NFT stamp with a one-gram fine gold bar minted with the "Spirit of the Union" Year of the 50th logo in 2021, priced at Dh2,021.
He also owns the gold-plated Indian Post and Hallmark commemorative collection "Pride of India": 25 solid silver stamp ingots plated with 24-carat gold. "I bought the collection for Rs175,000. Now it must be valued over Rs300,000," he said.
His coin collection features pieces dating back to the 10th century Chola dynasty in India.
To commemorate the UAE's 50th National Day, Imtiaz had created a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, crafted entirely from UAE and Indian coins.
The artwork weighing 16kg was assembled using around 2,500 coins, symbolising friendship between the two countries.
"It was my way of honouring the Father of the Nation, both my homeland and my second home and the bond between them," he said.
His journey in philately started off when his grandfather C.H. Abdullah gifted him his stamp album when he was 12 years old.
"That small gift sparked a passion that has shaped my life ever since."
Imtiaz credits his family for nurturing his passion over the decades. His parents, Prof CH Ahmed Hussain and Fareena, encouraged his hobby from the start. Today, his wife Gazna and children Ishaan, Ayaan and Imaan continue that tradition of support.
Knowing his preference for gifts, his wife, a senior IT executive and crochet artist, chooses stamps and coins that add value to his collection for special occasions. Her last such gift was the Zayed-Rashid commemorative coin issued to honour Sheikh Zayed and former Dubai Ruler Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
"For this year's birthday, she has ordered around $2,000 worth of stamps and coins," said a jubilant Imtiaz.
Though there are favourites among his collection, he considers his grandfather's album as the most prized possession. "I only got a tiny portion of his collection as I was one of the youngest grandkids. But that was the beginning for my journey in philately."
The director of a lubricants manufacturing and trading company in Ajman, Imtiaz is a proud member of both the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA) and the Kerala Pravasi Philatelic and Numismatic Association (KPPNA).
On this World Post Day, he wishes to rekindle people’s love for stamps.
"Each stamp tells a story. Learning about stamps helps you learn about history. You will become a repository of knowledge about various countries.”
However, he acknowledges the challenges facing the hobby today. "Now there are fewer chances for kids to see stamps, and hence it is difficult to spark that initial interest. But I am encouraging my children to continue this legacy.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox