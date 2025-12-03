Imtiaz Developments unveils Dh1 Billion ‘The Symphony’ in Meydan with Zaha Hadid Architects

Meydan’s newest icon offers ultra-luxury living and skyline views
Dubai: Award-winning waterfront developer Imtiaz Developments has announced the grand launch of The Symphony by Imtiaz, a Dh1 billion residential, retail, and office landmark designed in collaboration with globally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).
The mega launch took place at the Coca-Cola Arena — one of the most anticipated project unveilings of the season — marking a major milestone for the company as it introduced its most ambitious development in Meydan.
The evening drew an extraordinary turnout of partners, investors, and industry leaders, and was headlined by Imtiaz’s brand ambassador, global superstar Hrithik Roshan, who attended in celebration of the company’s newest architectural achievement.
The collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects was formalised earlier during a signing ceremony at the ZHA Headquarters in London, attended by Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, and Gianluca Racana, Director at ZHA.
Located in Meydan, The Symphony rises over a 4,234 sq. m plot as a sculptural mixed-use development comprising ultra-luxury residences, offices and retail units. The architectural language draws from traditional UAE crafts — Sadu weaving and Talli embroidery — translating their intricate geometries into fluid, contemporary spatial forms. This cultural foundation merges with ZHA’s signature futurism to create a structure that feels both modern and rooted in heritage.
The Symphony by Imtiaz forms part of Imtiaz’s Dh3 billion Meydan portfolio, featuring branded residences, premium offices, and an exclusive selection of penthouses.
Masih Imtiaz, Chief Executive Officer of Imtiaz Developments, reflected on the launch, stating: “The launch of The Symphony marks far more than the unveiling of a new development — it marks the beginning of a legacy. Collaborating with Zaha Hadid Architects has allowed us to push the boundaries of what luxury living can be in Dubai. The Symphony sets a new benchmark for design-led living — a pivotal statement for Meydan and for our next chapter as a developer.”
Set 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai, the development offers panoramic skyline views, exceptional privacy, and seamless access to prestigious leisure, equestrian, and sporting destinations. With residences starting from Dh2 million and penthouses reaching up to Dh20 million, The Symphony by Imtiaz positions itself at the pinnacle of luxury in Meydan.
The district continues its ascent as one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses, and The Symphony stands poised to be its crown jewel.
Gianluca Racana, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, noted:
“We are proud to collaborate with Imtiaz on this visionary project. Dubai thrives on innovation, and The Symphony reflects that spirit by combining advanced design with cultural depth. It creates a contemporary living environment that resonates with the future of urban life.”
With the design now revealed, construction is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with completion targeted for Q2 2029. The project is expected to attract global demand from high-net-worth individuals and design-focused investors seeking an iconic residential address in Dubai.
