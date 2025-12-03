Imtiaz Developments unveils Dh1 Billion ‘The Symphony’ in Meydan with Zaha Hadid Architects

Masih Imtiaz, Chief Executive Officer of Imtiaz Developments, reflected on the launch, stating: “The launch of The Symphony marks far more than the unveiling of a new development — it marks the beginning of a legacy. Collaborating with Zaha Hadid Architects has allowed us to push the boundaries of what luxury living can be in Dubai. The Symphony sets a new benchmark for design-led living — a pivotal statement for Meydan and for our next chapter as a developer.”