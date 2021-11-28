Enthusiasts will be able to collect and trade the commemorative Non-Fungible Token stamps

Dubai: In commemoration of the UAE’s 50th National Day, Emirates Post Group (EPG) said it has become the first in the region to issue non-fungible token (NFT) stamps.

EPG is set to unveil this new generation of stamps on December 2 (National Day) with four distinct NFT stamps to coincide with the celebration of the nation’s Golden Jubilee. These innovative NFT stamps will have a digital twin in the blockchain system and will be sold as digital collectibles linked to its physical stamp counterpart.

NFT enthusiasts will be able to collect, exchange and trade the NFT stamps, which promote the story and milestones of the UAE.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “In line with EPG’s goal of transforming into a more digital-centred company, we are proud to announce the launch of the first NFT stamp in the region, which utilises blockchain technology. By introducing tradable NFT stamps, we are bridging the gap between traditional stamps and the world of digital cryptocurrency.”

The four stamps

Each of the four NFT stamps carries a distinct design centered on the UAE national theme. The first one is a premium edition that contains a gram of fine gold titled the Golden Jubilee 2021.

The second stamp is called the ‘Spirit of the Union – 1971’, symbolising the establishment of the nation by the founding fathers.

The third stamp is ‘Year of the 50th – 2021’.

The fourth stamp is ‘Projects of the 50th – 2071’, representing the UAE’s futuristic vision.

How to buy the NFT stamps

Buyers will only get to see the digital design linked to the physical stamp after scanning the QR code printed on the front side of the card. The stamp contains a locked cryptographic NFC-chip for verification using any smartphone with NFC reader.

Each stamp includes a unique code hidden behind the card, which can be unlocked by scanning the QR code to activate the counterpart on the block chain. Users who already have a digital crypto wallet can connect it with the NFT or add the digital twin as a collectible.