Saudi low-cost carrier to launch new direct flights from Dammam to Damascus in October

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Saudi low-cost carrier to launch new direct flights from Dammam to Damascus in October
flynas

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas said it will begin operating direct flights between Dammam and Damascus next month, expanding its network to Syria as part of the carrier’s growth strategy and in line with the kingdom’s aviation and tourism goals.

Starting October 3, flynas will operate three weekly flights linking King Fahd International Airport in Dammam with Damascus International Airport. The move makes Dammam the third Saudi city with direct flights to the Syrian capital, following Riyadh and Jeddah.

In June, flynas became the first Saudi carrier to resume services to Damascus after a long suspension, and the addition of Dammam will bring its total to 17 weekly flights to Syria.

Tickets are available across the airline’s booking platforms, including its website, mobile app, call center, and through travel agents.

