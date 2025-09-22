Saudi Arabia Civil Defence warns of flash floods, hail, strong winds across Kingdom

Public urged to avoid valleys and heed official safety guidance
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged residents across the Kingdom to remain on high alert as thunderstorms continue to sweep large parts of the country, with heavy rainfall expected to persist through Thursday.
Forecasters said the Mecca region could experience moderate to heavy downpours, raising the risk of flash floods, hailstorms and dust-laden winds. Similar conditions are anticipated in Jazan, Asir and Al Baha, while the regions of Medina, Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Najran and the Eastern Province are expected to see light to moderate rain.
The directorate warned that the combination of heavy precipitation and unstable weather patterns poses significant risks, particularly in low-lying areas and valleys prone to flooding. Authorities advised the public to stay vigilant, avoid floodwaters, and follow safety instructions disseminated through official channels.
The warnings come as the Kingdom, like much of the region, grapples with increasingly unpredictable weather events. Civil Defence officials emphasised that coordinated efforts with local authorities are underway to respond swiftly to emergencies and protect communities.
