Perfumes, sweets or alcohol? ACI study in Dubai reveals airport shopping habits

The study titled: ‘Travel Retail Study in the Post-Pandemic Era’ covered 36 major airports across 21 countries and surveyed 4,000 passengers. Across both regions, airport retail performance shows striking consistency when spending behaviour was compared between 2019 and 2025.

“Luxury goods and perfumes & cosmetics rank as the top two categories in both regions, reinforcing airports as trusted destinations for premium, duty-free and gifting purchases. Electronics typically rank third, supported by pricing advantages and last-minute convenience,” the study said, pointing out that together these top three categories generate the highest net margins for airports.