GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Perfumes, sweets or alcohol? ACI study in Dubai reveals airport shopping habits

Travel retail study shows how passenger spending and top categories are evolving

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ACI study shows what travellers really buy at airports.
ACI study shows what travellers really buy at airports.

From confectionery to electronics, airport shopping baskets are evolving rapidly, and some traditional categories are losing ground, according to a new study by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

The study titled: ‘Travel Retail Study in the Post-Pandemic Era’ covered 36 major airports across 21 countries and surveyed 4,000 passengers. Across both regions, airport retail performance shows striking consistency when spending behaviour was compared between 2019 and 2025.
“Luxury goods and perfumes & cosmetics rank as the top two categories in both regions, reinforcing airports as trusted destinations for premium, duty-free and gifting purchases. Electronics typically rank third, supported by pricing advantages and last-minute convenience,” the study said, pointing out that together these top three categories generate the highest net margins for airports.

Middle East favours gifts

Regional preferences, however, reveal important differences.
In the Middle East, retail spending is skewed towards books and magazines, fragrances and confectionery, reflecting strong gifting traditions. Asia-Pacific markets, by contrast, show stronger demand for luxury goods, local products and alcohol, particularly among outbound leisure travellers.

Electronic purchases jump

One of the most notable shifts is the rise of electronics. In the Middle East, per-passenger spending on electronics has risen 14 per cent compared to 2019, as travellers increasingly seek airport-exclusive products and price advantages unavailable in city malls.

At the same time, tobacco purchases have declined, while alcohol spending has grown only marginally. The trend is largely generational, with younger travellers showing far less interest in tobacco and liquor than older cohorts.

Impulse rules

Despite growing digital engagement, airport shopping remains overwhelmingly physical. Around 70 per cent of purchases are impulse-driven, with product choice (39 per cent) and pricing or promotions (29 per cent) accounting for nearly 70 per cent of buying motivation. Store experience alone influences just 16 per cent of purchasing decisions.

Interestingly, while 65 per cent of Gen Z travellers say they are willing to pay more for sustainable products, only 20 per cent of airports currently view sustainability as a core retail driver – highlighting a gap between traveller expectations and airport strategies.

As airports increasingly rely on retail revenues, understanding what travellers buy – and what they are leaving behind – is becoming as important as tracking passenger numbers themselves.

Related Topics:
UAE AirportsDubaiDubai AirportZayed International AirportAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

(Picture for illustrative purpose)

UAE travellers second only to China in airport spend

2m read
Passengers shop at Dubai Duty Free, Dubai International Airport.

UAE: Gen Z, Millennials now biggest airport spenders

2m read
Anything from food items to vacuum cleaners can be ordered online. The expectation: Delivery in 15 minutes. Fair and Lovely, one of Unilever’s most popular and controversial products on display in a supermarket aisle.

‘Ultra-fast’ retail is new normal in UAE, Middle East

3m read
Middle East routes reflects strong demand for business, leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel.

Where DXB flights rank in 2025’s busiest flight routes

2m read