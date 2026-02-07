UAE: Airport retail growth driven by who flies, not how many, finds ACI

Duty-free retail has emerged as the financial backbone of airport commercial performance across the region. In the Middle East, duty-free accounts for a significant share of total airport sales: 38 per cent in Qatar, 36 per cent in the UAE, 34 per cent in Bahrain, and 31 per cent in Saudi Arabia and Oman. Revenue dependence is even more pronounced, with duty-free contributing around 60 per cent of airport revenues in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and more than 50 per cent across the UAE, Bahrain and Oman.