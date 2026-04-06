Saudia, SAR deal enables single booking, boarding passes for flights and trains
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is moving towards a more integrated travel experience, with national carrier Saudia and Saudi Arabia Railways signing an agreement to combine air and rail ticketing systems.
The deal, announced at the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2026 in Madinah, will allow travellers to issue boarding passes for both flights and trains in a single transaction—reducing time and simplifying journey planning.
Under the agreement, passengers will be able to book and receive boarding passes for both segments of their journey at once, eliminating the need for separate bookings.
Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing at Saudia, said, “This agreement reflects Saudia’s commitment to advancing a more seamless and integrated travel experience through digital innovation.”
The integration is designed to streamline procedures while improving connectivity between different modes of transport.
The partnership builds on earlier collaborations, including special fares for train travel to Makkah and Madinah—two of the Kingdom’s key religious destinations.
At the centre of this integration is the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which connects Makkah and Madinah through five stations, including King Abdulaziz International Airport.
The Haramain High-Speed Railway is among the fastest in the world, operating at speeds of up to 300 km/h. Its connection to a major airport station enables smoother transfers between flights and rail services.
The integration is expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s broader transport ecosystem, making it easier for travellers to move between cities.
Saudia said the move is part of its wider push to enhance the passenger journey through digital services, including AI-powered personalisation and improved inflight connectivity.
Saudia, on Monday, also announced it has signed an agreement with iCoupon - a company providing digital vouchering solutions.
The partnership introduces a fully digital solution for meal, lounge, and care vouchers, enabling eligible travellers to receive their entitlements instantly through their boarding passes.
The platform will be implemented across Saudia’s domestic and international airports.