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Flying to Saudi Arabia? You can now book your flight and train together

Saudia, SAR deal enables single booking, boarding passes for flights and trains

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Saudia said the move is part of its wider push to enhance the passenger journey through digital services, including AI-powered personalisation and improved inflight connectivity.
Saudia said the move is part of its wider push to enhance the passenger journey through digital services, including AI-powered personalisation and improved inflight connectivity.
Saudia

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is moving towards a more integrated travel experience, with national carrier Saudia and Saudi Arabia Railways signing an agreement to combine air and rail ticketing systems.

Under the agreement, passengers will be able to book and receive boarding passes for both segments of their journey at once, eliminating the need for separate bookings.

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Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing at Saudia, said, “This agreement reflects Saudia’s commitment to advancing a more seamless and integrated travel experience through digital innovation.”

The integration is designed to streamline procedures while improving connectivity between different modes of transport.

The partnership builds on earlier collaborations, including special fares for train travel to Makkah and Madinah—two of the Kingdom’s key religious destinations.

At the centre of this integration is the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which connects Makkah and Madinah through five stations, including King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is among the fastest in the world, operating at speeds of up to 300 km/h. Its connection to a major airport station enables smoother transfers between flights and rail services.

The integration is expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s broader transport ecosystem, making it easier for travellers to move between cities.

Saudia said the move is part of its wider push to enhance the passenger journey through digital services, including AI-powered personalisation and improved inflight connectivity.

Saudia, on Monday, also announced it has signed an agreement with iCoupon - a company providing digital vouchering solutions.

The partnership introduces a fully digital solution for meal, lounge, and care vouchers, enabling eligible travellers to receive their entitlements instantly through their boarding passes.

The platform will be implemented across Saudia’s domestic and international airports.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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