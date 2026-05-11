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Visa-free travel: Saudi Arabia and Russia enable 90-day stays for citizens

Mutual visa waiver opens 90-day stays as Riyadh and Moscow mark 100 years of ties

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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All passport holders gain visa-free access, boosting tourism and business links
All passport holders gain visa-free access, boosting tourism and business links
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Saudi Arabia and Russia have officially implemented a mutual visa exemption agreement, allowing citizens of both countries to travel without visas from May 11.

The move reflects deepening ties between Riyadh and Moscow and is expected to boost tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries, according to SPA.

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Visa-free travel for all passport holders

The agreement applies to all passport categories, including diplomatic, special and ordinary passports.

Under the arrangement, citizens of both countries can travel visa-free for tourism, business purposes and visits to family and friends.

Travellers will be allowed to stay for up to 90 days per visit, or for multiple periods within a calendar year.

Work, study and Hajj visas still required

The exemption does not extend to employment, academic study, residency or Hajj travel.

Authorities said existing visa procedures and regulations will continue to apply for those categories.

Diplomatic milestone

The agreement comes into force as Saudi Arabia and Russia mark 100 years of diplomatic relations.

Officials said the visa-free arrangement is expected to increase mutual visits and support deeper cooperation across tourism, economic and cultural sectors.

The latest step highlights the growing partnership between the two countries amid expanding regional and international cooperation initiatives.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiatravelVisaRussia

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