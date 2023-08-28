Over 80 nationalities can visit the UAE visa-free - check if you're one of them
Dubai: Planning a trip to the UAE? Citizens of more than 80 countries can enter the UAE without applying for a visa in advance. To help international visitors determine whether they need a visa, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has launched a dedicated online visa check tool.
Here’s how you can find out if you are eligible for visa-free entry, a visa on arrival, or if you need to apply for a UAE tourist visa in advance.
You can easily check your visa eligibility online in a few steps:
Go to the official MOFA visa exemption page: www.mofa.gov.ae/en/visa-exemptions-for-non-citizen
Scroll down to the search bar or use the interactive map to select your country.
You will see one of the following results:
Visa free – You do not need to apply for a visa before arrival.
Visa required – You must apply for a visa in advance.
If your country is eligible for visa-free travel or a visa on arrival, the permitted stay duration varies:
30-day visa on arrival
90-day visa on arrival
The duration depends on your nationality.
Indian citizens and their family members holding ordinary passports can obtain a visa on arrival at all UAE entry points if they have:
A valid tourist visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by the United States.
A valid tourist visa or residence permit issued by an EU country or the United Kingdom.
A valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.
If your nationality is not on the visa-exempt list, you can still visit the UAE by applying for a tourist visa. You have a few options:
Apply through a UAE-based airline, such as Emirates, Etihad, FlyDubai, or Air Arabia.
Book through a UAE-licensed travel agency or tour operator.
Get sponsored by a UAE resident (family member or friend).
Tourist visas are generally available for 14, 30, or 90 days, depending on your application method and travel purpose.
To confirm your visa type, duration of stay, and application process, visit these official resources:
Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP): icp.gov.ae
General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai): gdrfad.gov.ae
Visit Dubai – Official Tourism Website: visitdubai.com
Visit Abu Dhabi – Official Tourism Website: visitabudhabi.ae
Check your eligibility online via MOFA’s tool.
Over 80 nationalities enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.
Indian citizens with specific third-country visas are eligible for visa on arrival.
If a visa is required, you can apply through airlines, agencies, or sponsors.
Before booking your trip, always check the latest entry requirements, as visa policies may change.
This article was published on June 26, 2025 and has been updated