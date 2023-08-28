GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Visa+Immigration

How to check your UAE visa eligibility online: A step-by-step guide

Over 80 nationalities can visit the UAE visa-free - check if you're one of them

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Planning a UAE trip? Use the MOFA online tool to check if your nationality is eligible for visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or a tourist visa.
Planning a UAE trip? Use the MOFA online tool to check if your nationality is eligible for visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or a tourist visa.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Planning a trip to the UAE? Citizens of more than 80 countries can enter the UAE without applying for a visa in advance. To help international visitors determine whether they need a visa, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has launched a dedicated online visa check tool.

Here’s how you can find out if you are eligible for visa-free entry, a visa on arrival, or if you need to apply for a UAE tourist visa in advance.

How to check if you need a visa to enter the UAE

You can easily check your visa eligibility online in a few steps:

  1. Go to the official MOFA visa exemption page: www.mofa.gov.ae/en/visa-exemptions-for-non-citizen

  2. Scroll down to the search bar or use the interactive map to select your country.

  3. You will see one of the following results:

    • Visa free – You do not need to apply for a visa before arrival.

    • Visa required – You must apply for a visa in advance.

UAE visa-free entry: How long can you stay?

If your country is eligible for visa-free travel or a visa on arrival, the permitted stay duration varies:

  • 30-day visa on arrival

  • 90-day visa on arrival

The duration depends on your nationality.

UAE visa on arrival for Indian passport holders: Who qualifies?

Indian citizens and their family members holding ordinary passports can obtain a visa on arrival at all UAE entry points if they have:

  • A valid tourist visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by the United States.

  • A valid tourist visa or residence permit issued by an EU country or the United Kingdom.

  • A valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

Not eligible for visa-free entry? Here’s how to apply for a UAE tourist visa

If your nationality is not on the visa-exempt list, you can still visit the UAE by applying for a tourist visa. You have a few options:

Tourist visas are generally available for 14, 30, or 90 days, depending on your application method and travel purpose.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Where to find official UAE visa information

To confirm your visa type, duration of stay, and application process, visit these official resources:

  • Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP): icp.gov.ae

  • General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai): gdrfad.gov.ae

  • Visit Dubai – Official Tourism Website: visitdubai.com

  • Visit Abu Dhabi – Official Tourism Website: visitabudhabi.ae

Summary: Do you need a visa to enter the UAE?

  • Check your eligibility online via MOFA’s tool.

  • Over 80 nationalities enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

  • Indian citizens with specific third-country visas are eligible for visa on arrival.

  • If a visa is required, you can apply through airlines, agencies, or sponsors.

Before booking your trip, always check the latest entry requirements, as visa policies may change.

This article was published on June 26, 2025 and has been updated

Related Topics:
UAE Visas

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The footage shows how brief lapses in attention or failure to check oncoming traffic can quickly escalate into serious collisions.

Police warn drivers over distraction, fines up to Dh800

1m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Snake show turns fatal for German tourist in Egypt

1m read
Police search visitors at the Teotihuacan pyramids as the archaeological site reopened two days after a gunman opened fire killing a Canadian tourists, outside Mexico City, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Mexico to beef up security at tourist sites

4m read
The incident took place in Kutta village, where the woman had checked into the homestay for a three-day stay. Illustrative image.

Homestay horror: US tourist alleges spiked drink, rape

2m read