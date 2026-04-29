Authorities call for tougher safety measures following fatal cobra bite in Hurghada
A 57-year-old German tourist has died after being bitten by a cobra during a snake-handling show at a resort in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Hurghada, authorities and media reports said.
The man was on a family holiday when he attended an entertainment performance in early April. During the show, the handler reportedly placed snakes around audience members before allowing a cobra to slip inside the tourist’s trousers, where it bit him on the leg.
German police said the victim showed rapid and severe signs of poisoning, prompting immediate medical intervention at the scene before he was rushed to hospital. He later died despite efforts to save him.
German authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including safety procedures at such performances, pending the results of toxicology tests.
Snake-handling shows are a common attraction in some Egyptian tourist areas, particularly along the Red Sea, but have long drawn scrutiny over safety standards when venomous snakes are involved.
International tourism bodies have stressed the need for stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents.