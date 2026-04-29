GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

German tourist, 57, dies after cobra bite at Egypt resort

Authorities call for tougher safety measures following fatal cobra bite in Hurghada

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Supplied

A 57-year-old German tourist has died after being bitten by a cobra during a snake-handling show at a resort in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Hurghada, authorities and media reports said.

The man was on a family holiday when he attended an entertainment performance in early April. During the show, the handler reportedly placed snakes around audience members before allowing a cobra to slip inside the tourist’s trousers, where it bit him on the leg.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

German police said the victim showed rapid and severe signs of poisoning, prompting immediate medical intervention at the scene before he was rushed to hospital. He later died despite efforts to save him.

German authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, including safety procedures at such performances, pending the results of toxicology tests.

Snake-handling shows are a common attraction in some Egyptian tourist areas, particularly along the Red Sea, but have long drawn scrutiny over safety standards when venomous snakes are involved.

International tourism bodies have stressed the need for stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This picture taken on March 23, 2024 shows the Rubymar cargo ship partly submerged off the coast of Yemen. The bulk carrier went down off Yemen after a Houthi missile attack and poses grave environmental risks as thousands of tonnes of fertiliser threaten to spill into the Red Sea, officials and experts warn.

Oil shock 2.0? Houthis threaten Bab Al Mandab shutdown

4m read
A Houthi helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea. The vessel, linked to Israeli interests, was seized by the Houthis in November 2023

Houthis raise Red Sea trade risks amid Hormuz blockade

4m read
DP World

DP World adds cranes at Jeddah as Red Sea trade returns

2m read
El Gouna Red Sea

El Gouna: A model of sustainable coastal living

2m read