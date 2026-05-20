The service has a capacity of up to 1,100 TEUs
Saudi Arabia's Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched the “Red Sea Express” cargo shipping service through King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, linking the Saudi port with Ain Sokhna in Egypt and Aqaba in Jordan as part of efforts to strengthen regional logistics and trade connectivity.
The new service, launched in cooperation with Saudi shipping company Folk Maritime and petrochemicals giant SABIC, is designed to speed up cargo handling, reduce waiting times and improve supply chain efficiency across Red Sea trade routes.
The shipping line will connect King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu with Ain Sokhna Port in Egypt and Aqaba Port in Jordan, with a carrying capacity of up to 1,100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
Mawani said the new route was expected to support Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, attract investment and reinforce the kingdom’s position as a regional logistics hub in line with Vision 2030 goals.
The authority added that the service would enhance the competitiveness of Saudi exports by reducing shipping times and transportation costs, while expanding trade opportunities for Saudi products, including agricultural goods.
King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu is one of the largest ports on the Red Sea for loading crude oil and petrochemical products, with an annual handling capacity of about 210 million tonnes.
The Kingdom has accelerated efforts to expand maritime and logistics infrastructure as it seeks to position itself as a global transport and trade hub connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.