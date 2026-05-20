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Saudi Arabia launches Red Sea Express shipping service linking Egypt, Jordan

The service has a capacity of up to 1,100 TEUs

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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King Fahd Industrial Port in in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.
King Fahd Industrial Port in in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.
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Saudi Arabia's Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched the “Red Sea Express” cargo shipping service through King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, linking the Saudi port with Ain Sokhna in Egypt and Aqaba in Jordan as part of efforts to strengthen regional logistics and trade connectivity.

The new service, launched in cooperation with Saudi shipping company Folk Maritime and petrochemicals giant SABIC, is designed to speed up cargo handling, reduce waiting times and improve supply chain efficiency across Red Sea trade routes.

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The shipping line will connect King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu with Ain Sokhna Port in Egypt and Aqaba Port in Jordan, with a carrying capacity of up to 1,100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Mawani said the new route was expected to support Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, attract investment and reinforce the kingdom’s position as a regional logistics hub in line with Vision 2030 goals.

The authority added that the service would enhance the competitiveness of Saudi exports by reducing shipping times and transportation costs, while expanding trade opportunities for Saudi products, including agricultural goods.

King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu is one of the largest ports on the Red Sea for loading crude oil and petrochemical products, with an annual handling capacity of about 210 million tonnes.

The Kingdom has accelerated efforts to expand maritime and logistics infrastructure as it seeks to position itself as a global transport and trade hub connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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