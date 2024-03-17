Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced an update to its visa exemption policy, allowing citizens from 87 countries to enter the UAE without needing a pre-entry visa.
The initiative aims to simplify travel for tourists and foster a more accessible visitation process to the country.
According to the updated regulations, nationals from 110 countries are required to obtain a visa prior to their arrival in the UAE.
Interested individuals can consult the list of exempted countries and visa requirements on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (https://www.mofa.gov.ae/en/visa-exemptions-for-non-citizen) or contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP) for additional information.
The UAE Digital Government clarified that GCC citizens do not need a visa or sponsorship to visit the country. They are eligible for entry by presenting a passport issued by a GCC state or an identity card upon arrival at UAE ports of entry.
Furthermore, individuals abroad are urged to visit the provided link (https://www.visitdubai.com/en/plan-your-trip/visa-information) to access the list of nationalities exempt from prior visa arrangements. Those eligible can obtain a valid entry visa for 30 days upon arrival, with a grace period of 10 days. Additionally, citizens from select countries can obtain a visa for 90 days upon arrival.
For example, citizens of India holding ordinary passports, a visit visa or permanent resident card issued by the USA, or a residence visa in the UK and European Union countries valid for at least six months, allows for a visa on arrival. This grants a stay of 14 days, with the option to extend for an additional 14 days.
In cases where prior visa arrangements are necessary, individuals not falling under visa exemption categories must obtain an entry permit issued by a sponsor before arriving in the UAE. The type of entry permit required, issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, depends on the purpose of the visit.
UAE visa on arrival for citizens of:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Brazil
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Hong Kong
- Special Administrative Region of China
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The Bahamas
- The Netherlands
- UK
- US
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Vatican
- Hellenic
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Armenia
- Fiji
- Kosovo