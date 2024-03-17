STOCK DUBAI SKYLINE / BURJ KHALIFA / DOWNTOWN
The initiative aims to make traveling to the UAE easier for tourists. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced an update to its visa exemption policy, allowing citizens from 87 countries to enter the UAE without needing a pre-entry visa.

The initiative aims to simplify travel for tourists and foster a more accessible visitation process to the country.

According to the updated regulations, nationals from 110 countries are required to obtain a visa prior to their arrival in the UAE.

Interested individuals can consult the list of exempted countries and visa requirements on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (https://www.mofa.gov.ae/en/visa-exemptions-for-non-citizen) or contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP) for additional information.

The UAE Digital Government clarified that GCC citizens do not need a visa or sponsorship to visit the country. They are eligible for entry by presenting a passport issued by a GCC state or an identity card upon arrival at UAE ports of entry.

Furthermore, individuals abroad are urged to visit the provided link (https://www.visitdubai.com/en/plan-your-trip/visa-information) to access the list of nationalities exempt from prior visa arrangements. Those eligible can obtain a valid entry visa for 30 days upon arrival, with a grace period of 10 days. Additionally, citizens from select countries can obtain a visa for 90 days upon arrival.

For example, citizens of India holding ordinary passports, a visit visa or permanent resident card issued by the USA, or a residence visa in the UK and European Union countries valid for at least six months, allows for a visa on arrival. This grants a stay of 14 days, with the option to extend for an additional 14 days.

In cases where prior visa arrangements are necessary, individuals not falling under visa exemption categories must obtain an entry permit issued by a sponsor before arriving in the UAE. The type of entry permit required, issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, depends on the purpose of the visit.

UAE visa on arrival for citizens of:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Argentina
  4. Austria
  5. Australia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahrain
  8. Barbados
  9. Brazil
  10. Belarus
  11. Belgium
  12. Brunei
  13. Bulgaria
  14. Canada
  15. Chile
  16. China
  17. Colombia
  18. Costa Rica
  19. Croatia
  20. Cyprus
  21. Czech Republic
  22. Denmark
  23. El Salvador
  24. Estonia
  25. Finland
  26. France
  27. Georgia
  28. Germany
  29. Honduras
  30. Hungary
  31. Hong Kong
  32. Special Administrative Region of China
  33. Iceland
  34. Israel
  35. Italy
  36. Japan
  37. Kazakhstan
  38. Kiribati
  39. Kuwait
  40. Latvia
  41. Liechtenstein
  42. Lithuania
  43. Luxembourg
  44. Malaysia
  45. Maldives
  46. Malta
  47. Mauritius
  48. Mexico
  49. Monaco
  50. Montenegro
  51. Nauru
  52. New Zealand
  53. Norway
  54. Oman
  55. Paraguay
  56. Peru
  57. Poland
  58. Portugal
  59. Qatar
  60. Republic of Ireland
  61. Romania
  62. Russia
  63. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  64. San Marino
  65. Saudi Arabia
  66. Seychelles
  67. Serbia
  68. Singapore
  69. Slovakia
  70. Slovenia
  71. Solomon Islands
  72. South Korea
  73. Spain
  74. Sweden
  75. Switzerland
  76. The Bahamas
  77. The Netherlands
  78. UK
  79. US
  80. Ukraine
  81. Uruguay
  82. Vatican
  83. Hellenic
  84. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  85. Armenia
  86. Fiji
  87. Kosovo