Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that nationals from 82 countries can now enter the UAE without a prior visa, Al Khaleej newspaper reported. The ministry called on travellers looking for detailed visa information to visit the ministry's official website.

Of the global countries, while 82 can enter without prior visa arrangements, nationals from 115 countries are still required to obtain a visa before entering the UAE. The complete list of these countries, along with other details related to visa exemptions for travellers with regular passports, can be accessed via the ministry's dedicated page: https://www.mofa.gov.ae/ar-ae/visa-exemptions-for-non-citizen.

For those seeking further clarity on visa requirements, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security's official website is an additional resource. Travellers can also reach out to their respective airlines for supplemental information.

Furthermore, the UAE Digital Government has highlighted that citizens of the GCC countries do not need a visa or a sponsor to visit the UAE. On arrival at the UAE entry ports, they can simply present a passport issued by a GCC country or their ID card.

For further ease, the Digital Government encourages international travellers to check the following link: https://www.visitdubai.com/ar/plan-your-trip/visa-information, where they can find lists of nationalities that can obtain a visa upon arrival. Depending on their country of origin, they may be granted an entry visa valid for either 30 days (with an additional grace period of 10 days) or 90 days.

In addition, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports that are valid for at least six months from their date of arrival, along with certain additional criteria like having a US visit visa or resident card or a resident visa from the UK and EU countries (also valid for at least six months), are eligible for a 14-day visa on arrival. This can be further extended for an additional 14 days if needed.

The UAE Digital Government clarified that those who don't fall under the visa exemption or visa-on-arrival categories would need an entry permit. This permit, which is dependent on the purpose of the visit, must be obtained from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs prior to their arrival in the UAE.