Visit or tourist visa

1. On your visa copy: When you are issued a visit visa or a tourist visa, you typically receive an electronic copy, either on your registered email address, if you apply for it directly through ICP or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA – Dubai) or from the travel agent, if you have applied through an agency.

The last date of the visa’s validity is clearly mentioned on this visa copy as ‘expiry date’, right after the visa number – which is also referred to as the entry permit number - and the date and place of issue.

2. Online: You can also visit the websites of ICP or GDRFA to check the visa validity. Visit either of the following websites:

a. ICP: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/fileValidity

b. GDRFA – Dubai: https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Public_Th/StatusInquiry_New.aspx

You will then be asked to provide your passport number, visa number and date of birth. Once you enter the details, the system will show you details of your visa, along with the ‘Last Date of leaving the country’.

Residence visa

1. Visa sticker - As a residence visa holder, you can check the date your visa is about to expire by either looking at your residence visa – if you recently renewed your visa, or applied for one, but you may not have a visa stamp on your passport. However, you can still check the digital version of your visa, by following these steps.

2. Emirates ID - Your Emirates ID would also be a good reference point, to check the expiry date, as the visa and Emirates ID application procedures have been unified. On your Emirates ID, look at the date of expiry. This would be the same date that your visa would also expire.

3. Online: You can also visit the ICP website, to check the date of expiry: https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/fileValidity

You will then be asked to provide your passport number or Emirates ID number and date of birth. Once you enter the details, the system will show you details of your visa, along with the ‘File expiry date’.

Overstay fines – Dh50 per day

The ICP has standardised the overstaying fines in the UAE. According to the new rules, visit, tourist and residence visa overstaying fees have been standardised at Dh50 per day.

