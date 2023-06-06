Dubai: Did you forget to renew your UAE visa or Emirates ID? In an informational post on its social media channels, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) informed residents and citizens of an easy way to set reminders for document renewal.
By downloading the ‘UAEICP’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, you can select the option to enable alerts. This will allow the app to send you a timely reminder before your UAE passport, visa or Emirates ID is due for renewal.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJN2FKta25/
Here are the steps you need to follow.
Step 1: Set up your ‘UAEICP’ account on your phone
• Go to the Google Playstore or Apple Appstore and search for the ‘UAEICP’ app to download.
• Once the app is downloaded, open the app and click on ‘allow’. The choose whether you wish to use the app only when you have a WiFi connection, or on both WiFi and cellular data.
• Choose your language – Arabic or English.
• Sign in with your UAE Pass or log in using your ICP account, if you have one.
• Once you have logged in, the app will show you basic details of your residency file, like the number of people you have sponsored and any pending visa or residency requests.
Step 2: Enable notifications
Apple phone users:
1. Go to the ‘settings’ app on your phone.
2. Tap on ‘notifications’ and scroll down to the ‘UAEICP’ application.
3. Tap on the toggle button for ‘allow notifications’.
Android users
1. Go to settings.
2. Under ‘Notifications’, tap on ‘app notification’.
3. Then scroll down to the ‘UAEICP’ app and tap on the notifications toggle button to enable notifications.