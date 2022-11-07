Dubai: UAE residents can now apply for their Emirates ID and residence visa through one unified application form, according to an announcement by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on Monday, November 7.

In May 2022 , ICP had announced that the applications to issue residence visas and Emirates IDs would be unified. Earlier, the two applications were processed separately. This announcement followed another major update to the visa system, where the ICP said that the Emirates ID would replace the visa sticker on residents’ passports .

To apply for your Emirates ID and residence permit through the unified application form, follow the steps below.

How to use the new unified service

You can apply for a new visa and Emirates ID through a single application by either visiting the ICP website - http://smartservices.icp.gov.ae or via the official ICP mobile app, ‘UAEICP’, which is available for both Apple and Android devices. Next, follow these steps.

1. Log in via the UAE Pass - Whether you are applying through the website or app, you would first need to log in using your UAE Pass account. If you do not already have a UAE Pass account, click here to find out how you can create one in a few minutes.

2. Choose the ‘residence permit and Emirates ID issuance’ service from the list of services on your dashboard.

3. Enter the details in the application form. ICP advised residents to make sure that the data they enter in the application is correct to avoid any delays in processing the application. This includes details like the Emirates ID number, expiry date, mobile number, and email address.

4. Click ‘Submit’.

5. Review the details and confirm. You will then be asked to pay the fees. The cost of the process will vary depending on the duration of residence visa which you are applying for.