Abu Dhabi: Nationals of more than 80 countries can now enter the UAE without a prior visa, according to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The ministry's dedicated page has the complete list of these states, along with other information about visa exemptions for travellers with ordinary passports: https://www.mofa.gov.ae/ar-ae/visa-exemptions-for-non-citizen.

Following are the countries/states whose citizens can enter the UAE visa-free, based on the latest MOFA list: 

Australia

Swiss Confederation

Czech Republic

Slovak Republic

French Republic

Hellenic Republic (Republic of Greece)

Hungary

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

United Mexican States

Japan

Principality of Andorra

Principality of Liechtenstein

Principality of Monaco

Ukraine

Barbados

Brunei Darussalam

Solomon Islands

Republic of Azerbaijan

Republic of Estonia

Argentine Republic

Eastern Republic of Uruguay

Republic of Albania

Federative Republic of Brazil

Portuguese Republic

Republic of El Salvador

People's Republic of China

Republic of Maldives

Federal Republic of Germany

Republic of Austria

Republic of Ireland

Republic of Iceland

Republic of Italy

Republic of Paraguay

Republic of Bulgaria

Republic of Poland

Republic of Peru

Republic of Belarus

Republic of Chile

Republic of San Marino

Republic of Slovenia

Republic of Singapore

Republic of Seychelles

Republic of Serbia

Republic of Finland

Republic of Cyprus

Republic of Kazakhstan

Republic of Croatia

Republic of Korea

Republic of Costa Rica

Republic of Colombia

Republic of Kiribati

Republic of Latvia

Republic of Lithuania

Republic of Malta

Republic of Mauritius

Republic of Nauru

Republic of Honduras

Georgia

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

State of Israel

State of Kuwait

State of Qatar

Vatican City State

Russian Federation

Romania

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sultanate of Oman

Commonwealth of the Bahamas

Canada

Malaysia

Kingdom of Spain

Kingdom of Bahrain

Kingdom of Denmark

Kingdom of Sweden

Kingdom of Norway

Kingdom of Belgium

Kingdom of the Netherlands

Montenegro

New Zealand

MOFA advice to travellers

The MOFA advised travellers looking for comprehensive information on visas to go to the ministry's website. The official website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security is another source for people looking for further information about visa requirements.

For additional information, travellers may also get in touch with their specific carriers. While more than of the world's nations allow entry without prior visa arrangements, citizens of 115 still need to obtain a visa.