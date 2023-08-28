Abu Dhabi: Nationals of more than 80 countries can now enter the UAE without a prior visa, according to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).
The ministry's dedicated page has the complete list of these states, along with other information about visa exemptions for travellers with ordinary passports: https://www.mofa.gov.ae/ar-ae/visa-exemptions-for-non-citizen.
Following are the countries/states whose citizens can enter the UAE visa-free, based on the latest MOFA list:
Australia
Swiss Confederation
Czech Republic
Slovak Republic
French Republic
Hellenic Republic (Republic of Greece)
Hungary
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
United Mexican States
Japan
Principality of Andorra
Principality of Liechtenstein
Principality of Monaco
Ukraine
Barbados
Brunei Darussalam
Solomon Islands
Republic of Azerbaijan
Republic of Estonia
Argentine Republic
Eastern Republic of Uruguay
Republic of Albania
Federative Republic of Brazil
Portuguese Republic
Republic of El Salvador
People's Republic of China
Republic of Maldives
Federal Republic of Germany
Republic of Austria
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Iceland
Republic of Italy
Republic of Paraguay
Republic of Bulgaria
Republic of Poland
Republic of Peru
Republic of Belarus
Republic of Chile
Republic of San Marino
Republic of Slovenia
Republic of Singapore
Republic of Seychelles
Republic of Serbia
Republic of Finland
Republic of Cyprus
Republic of Kazakhstan
Republic of Croatia
Republic of Korea
Republic of Costa Rica
Republic of Colombia
Republic of Kiribati
Republic of Latvia
Republic of Lithuania
Republic of Malta
Republic of Mauritius
Republic of Nauru
Republic of Honduras
Georgia
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
State of Israel
State of Kuwait
State of Qatar
Vatican City State
Russian Federation
Romania
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sultanate of Oman
Commonwealth of the Bahamas
Canada
Malaysia
Kingdom of Spain
Kingdom of Bahrain
Kingdom of Denmark
Kingdom of Sweden
Kingdom of Norway
Kingdom of Belgium
Kingdom of the Netherlands
Montenegro
New Zealand
MOFA advice to travellers
The MOFA advised travellers looking for comprehensive information on visas to go to the ministry's website. The official website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security is another source for people looking for further information about visa requirements.
For additional information, travellers may also get in touch with their specific carriers. While more than of the world's nations allow entry without prior visa arrangements, citizens of 115 still need to obtain a visa.