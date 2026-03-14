Dubai's Global Village cancels Eid Al Fitr fireworks, remains closed until further notice

The decision follows government directives as part of precautionary safety measures
Dubai: Global Village has announced that fireworks displays will not take place during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays.
The decision comes in line with government directives issued for precautionary safety measures.
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Global Village also confirmed that it will remain closed until further notice in line with official guidance.
Visitors are advised to check the official website and social media channels of Global Village for the latest updates, including announcements on reopening.
Dubai Parks and Resorts – currently closed as a precautionary safety measure. Visitors with existing bookings or tickets should check the website for the latest updates before visiting.
Ain Dubai – currently closed following official guidance. Those with existing bookings or tickets are advised to consult the website for updates.
Authorities emphasised that these measures are taken to ensure public safety amid ongoing regional developments.