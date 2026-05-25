Al Ain decorates 98 kilometres of roads and intersections for Eid Al Adha
Abu Dhabi: Cities across the UAE have unveiled extensive Eid Al Adha decorations and operational plans ahead of the holiday, with municipalities rolling out illuminated streets, expanded slaughterhouse services and enhanced public safety measures as residents prepare for the festive period.
Al Ain City Municipality announced the completion of Eid decoration works across the city, including the installation of nearly 1,400 lighting units stretching across 98 kilometres of major roads and intersections, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
Engineer Moza Al Muhairi, project manager for the decoration initiative, said the lighting designs combined festive Eid greetings with visual elements inspired by Al Ain’s natural identity, using environmentally friendly and energy-efficient lighting technologies in calm and visually comfortable colours.
Meanwhile, Dibba Al Hisn Municipality said it had activated an integrated operational plan for Eid Al Adha aimed at ensuring public health and safety while preparing the city’s facilities and markets for increased visitor activity.
The municipality added it had expanded the operational capacity of the municipal slaughterhouse to accommodate Eid sacrifices under veterinary supervision and in line with approved health standards.
Inspection teams have also intensified monitoring campaigns targeting markets, food establishments, barber shops and beauty salons throughout the city.
Authorities warned residents against dealing with unlicensed butchers, stressing the importance of carrying out slaughtering procedures inside approved municipal facilities.
Municipal cleaning and sterilisation teams will continue operating around the clock across slaughterhouses, markets and public facilities during the Eid period.
Dibba Al Hisn Municipality also completed preparations at the Eid prayer ground and installed festive lighting and illuminated decorations across roads, intersections and public squares to create a celebratory atmosphere for residents and visitors.
Taleb Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said all municipal departments had completed their operational and service plans to ensure integrated services and a safe environment during Eid Al Adha.
In Ajman, streets, public squares and parks have been decorated with nearly 1,500 illuminated panels and Eid greeting displays as part of preparations for the holiday season.
Ajman Municipality and Planning Department also announced free public parking during the Eid holiday from next Tuesday until May 29, while confirming that parks and public recreational facilities will remain open to visitors throughout the break.