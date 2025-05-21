When is Arafat Day in the UAE and will it be a public holiday?

The Day of Arafat is an important Islamic observance that takes place on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the day before Eid Al Adha. It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, where Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat and the Plain of Arafat. It was at this site that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered one of his final sermons during the last year of his life.