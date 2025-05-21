When is Arafat Day in the UAE and will it be a public holiday?

Arafat Day, Eid Al Adha dates confirmed, offering rare long weekend in UAE
Dubai: UAE residents can look forward to a four-day public holiday as Arafat Day and Eid al-Adha will take place back-to-back. With the Arafat Day public holiday followed by the three-day Eid break, the extended weekend will provide many residents with an opportunity to rest, travel, and celebrate.
In the UAE, Arafat Day is officially recognised as a one-day public holiday, giving residents time to observe the occasion through prayer, reflection, and community gatherings. It also marks the beginning of the extended Eid Al Adha break for many people across the country.
The Day of Arafat, also known as Arafah Day, has officially been announced to fall on Tuesday, May 26, as confirmed by UAE authorities following the moon sighting.
The Day of Arafat is an important Islamic observance that takes place on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the day before Eid Al Adha. It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, where Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat and the Plain of Arafat. It was at this site that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered one of his final sermons during the last year of his life.
For Muslims who are not participating in Hajj, Arafat Day is considered a significant day of fasting and spiritual reflection. Although fasting on this day is not obligatory, it is highly recommended for those who are not performing the pilgrimage.
Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar, will be celebrated in the UAE on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and will be observed on Wednesday, May 27.
The festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice and coincides with the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Private sector - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced a four-day paid holiday for all private sector employees, running from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29, across the UAE in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.
Public sector - The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced a five-day paid holiday for public sector and federal government employees, running from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29.
Schools - For students, teachers, and administrative staff at public schools, the break will run from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.
This article was published in June 2025 and has been updated since.