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Sun to align directly above Kaaba on Day of Arafat in rare 33-year event

Saudi weather officials clarify solar alignment does not cause extreme heat

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The event will take place at noon on May 27, 2026, corresponding to the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah 1447H, when the sun will stand directly above the Kaaba.
The event will take place at noon on May 27, 2026, corresponding to the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah 1447H, when the sun will stand directly above the Kaaba.
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Dubai: A rare astronomical alignment is set to coincide with one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar this year, as the sun is expected to align directly above the Kaaba in Mecca on the Day of Arafat, a phenomenon that occurs only once every 33 years.

According to astronomers, the event will take place at noon on May 27, 2026, corresponding to the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah 1447H, when the sun will stand directly above the Kaaba, causing shadows to disappear completely in Mecca at the precise moment of alignment.

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The phenomenon of the sun aligning above the Kaaba normally occurs twice each year due to Mecca’s geographical location near latitude 21.4 degrees north, as the sun appears to move between the equator and the Tropic of Cancer.

What makes this year’s event unusual is its coincidence with the Day of Arafat, a rare overlap last recorded in 1993. Astronomers say the alignment results from differences between the lunar Hijri calendar and the solar Gregorian calendar, with the lunar cycle requiring roughly 33 years to realign with the same solar dates.

The National Center for Meteorology of Saudi Arabia stressed that the alignment is a natural and recurring astronomical phenomenon and does not necessarily lead to exceptional increases in temperatures, according to Ajel newspaper. 

The centre said weather conditions are influenced by multiple climatic factors, including humidity levels, cloud cover, wind speed and air mass movement, rather than the angle of sunlight alone.

Hussein Al Qahtani, official spokesperson for the National Center for Meteorology, said the phenomenon is monitored annually as part of normal astronomical observations, adding that claims linking the event to unprecedented heat levels require scientific clarification.

He added that the centre relies on an integrated system of observation stations, modern technologies and numerical forecasting models to ensure the accuracy of weather data and temperature reports, urging the public to rely on official sources for updates and forecasts.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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HajjSaudi Arabia

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