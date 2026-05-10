Overnight temperatures during the holiday period expected to range between 25°C and 28°C
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience typically hot early-summer conditions during Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha later this month, with daytime temperatures forecast to range between 39°C and 42°C, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, Al Jarwan said overnight temperatures during the holiday period are expected to range between 25C and 28C.
He added that conditions in Mecca and surrounding holy sites during Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are usually extremely hot and close to the peak of summer, with clear skies, very limited chances of rainfall and intense daytime heat, particularly between noon and late afternoon.
Al Jarwan urged pilgrims from the UAE and other countries to avoid direct exposure to the sun and heavily crowded areas between 10am and 5pm, stressing the importance of staying hydrated and cooling down with water amid the expected high temperatures.
He also outlined the astronomical calculations for the start of Dhul Hijjah, saying the new moon is expected to be born shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 17, 2026, UAE time.
According to the calculations, the crescent moon will remain visible for nearly 58 minutes after sunset that evening and will stand approximately 10 degrees above the horizon, conditions he described as favourable for sighting.
Based on those calculations, Al Jarwan said Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah astronomically, with Arafat Day likely to fall on Tuesday, May 26, and Eid Al Adha beginning on Wednesday, May 27, subject to the official moon-sighting announcement.