GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE astronomers capture Dhu Al Qadah crescent in daylight

Khatm Observatory records crescent at 10am UAE time

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dhu Al Qadah crescent sighting hints at Eid Al Adha dates in UAE
Dhu Al Qadah crescent sighting hints at Eid Al Adha dates in UAE

The crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning by the International Astronomy Center.

The image was captured at 10:00am UAE time on April 18, 2026, from the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, with the moon located 11.7 degrees from the sun and at an age of 16.5 hours, according to observatory data.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The photograph was taken by astronomer Mohammed Awda, with support from observatory team members Khalafan Al-Naimi, Osama Ghanem, and Anas Muhammad.

The sighting comes as astronomers also point to upcoming Islamic calendar dates that could bring UAE residents a significant long weekend next month.

When is Eid Al Adha in the UAE?

According to astronomical calculations, Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, with the Day of Arafah falling on Tuesday, May 26. These dates have been indicated by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

The Day of Arafah marks the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage and is considered one of the most significant days in the Islamic calendar.

However, as with all Islamic occasions, final dates will be confirmed based on official moon sighting.

Related Topics:
Eid Al Adha UAEEid Al Adha

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday: How to get nine days off

Eid Al Adha holiday: How to get nine days off

3m read
Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks at Aljada in Sharjah.

Could Eid Al Adha be the longest public holiday in UAE?

3m read
Patient cells used to create brain stem cells in UAE

Patient cells used to create brain stem cells in UAE

2m read
Dhu Al Hijjah expected to begin from May 18.

Astronomer predicts likely Eid Al Adha date in UAE

2m read