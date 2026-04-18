Khatm Observatory records crescent at 10am UAE time
The crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning by the International Astronomy Center.
The image was captured at 10:00am UAE time on April 18, 2026, from the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, with the moon located 11.7 degrees from the sun and at an age of 16.5 hours, according to observatory data.
The photograph was taken by astronomer Mohammed Awda, with support from observatory team members Khalafan Al-Naimi, Osama Ghanem, and Anas Muhammad.
The sighting comes as astronomers also point to upcoming Islamic calendar dates that could bring UAE residents a significant long weekend next month.
According to astronomical calculations, Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, with the Day of Arafah falling on Tuesday, May 26. These dates have been indicated by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
The Day of Arafah marks the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage and is considered one of the most significant days in the Islamic calendar.
However, as with all Islamic occasions, final dates will be confirmed based on official moon sighting.