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UAE public holidays: When Eid Al Adha begins in UAE, here are the expected dates

Expected dates spark travel rush as residents plan one of longest holidays

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Arafat Day and Eid dates revealed as residents plan travel and staycations.
Arafat Day and Eid dates revealed as residents plan travel and staycations.
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Dubai:  One of the UAE’s most anticipated public holidays is approaching, with residents set to enjoy an extended break for Eid Al Adha in 2026, offering one of the longest holiday periods of the year and a peak time for travel, family gatherings and leisure activities.

Eid Al Adha, the second of Islam’s two major festivals after Eid Al Fitr, falls in the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. The festival, known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, and is marked by prayers, charitable giving and family gatherings.

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Current astronomical predictions indicate that the holiday will begin on Tuesday, May 26, with Arafat Day, followed by Eid Al Adha from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29. When combined with the weekend, the break is expected to extend to six days.

While official dates remain subject to moon sighting, the extended holiday is likely to drive early travel planning and increased demand for bookings.

Looking ahead, several public holidays are expected across the UAE for the remainder of 2026. Islamic New Year is forecast to fall on Wednesday, June 17.

The year will conclude with the National Day (Eid Al Etihad) holidays on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2–3, offering another extended break for residents.

Expected UAE public holidays for 2026

  • Eid Al Adha:

    • Arafat Day: Tuesday, May 26

    • Eid Al Adha: Wednesday, May 27 – Friday, May 29

    • Combined with weekend: up to six-day break

  • Islamic New Year: Wednesday, June 17

  • UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad): Wednesday–Thursday, December 2–3

    • Note: All dates are subject to moon sighting.

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