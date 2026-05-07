Eid Al Adha 2026: Will UAE residents get a six-day break?

Astronomical forecasts point to extended Eid Al Adha break for UAE residents
Dubai: The UAE's next public holiday falls this month and it could be the longest break of 2026. Eid Al Adha, one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar, marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage season and the sacred observance of Arafat Day.
Unlike some public holidays, both Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr are fixed celebrations in the UAE, meaning the designated holiday days remain as officially announced, regardless of where they fall in the week.
Here is what private sector employees and school students need to know about the length of the upcoming break.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, astronomical calculations suggest that Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
Consequently, Arafat Day is anticipated to fall on Tuesday, May 26. Astronomers have noted that while these dates are based on scientific projections, they remain subject to official moon-sighting confirmations by the authorities.
Although the official dates and duration of the public holiday have not been announced yet, here is what residents in the UAE can expect:
Public sector and private sector expectations
In the UAE, Arafat Day is recognised as a one-day public holiday and signals the start of the Eid Al Adha break.
The Day of Arafat: Falls on the ninth of Dhul Hijjah, the day preceding Eid Al Adha. It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, where pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat in Mecca.
Eid Al Adha holidays: The UAE Cabinet has officially approved three days of public holiday for Eid Al Adha.
Based on current projections, the break is expected to run from May 27 to Friday, May 29. When combined with the Saturday and Sunday weekend, residents can look forward to a six-day break in total.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that the midterm break for the third academic term will coincide with the Eid Al Adha holiday.
Dates: May 25 to 29 (Monday to Friday).
Applicability: This applies to students as well as administrative and teaching staff.
Total duration: When combined with the preceding and succeeding weekends, students and teachers will enjoy a nine-day holiday.
Because the public holidays fall at the end of the working week, it is remarkably straightforward to extend your time off with minimal leave:
The Strategy: Arafah Day falls on Tuesday, May 26, followed by the three-day Eid break (Wednesday to Friday).
The Result: By taking just one day of annual leave on Monday, May 25, residents can secure a full nine-day break.
The Timeline: This combines the preceding weekend (May 23–24), the single leave day, and the full run of public holidays through to Sunday, May 31.
The Hajj pilgrimage occurs annually during Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar.
In 2026, Hajj is expected to begin around May 25 (8th of Dhul Hijjah). The main rituals are anticipated to conclude around May 29–30, though these dates are subject to final moon-sighting confirmation.