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Eid Al Adha 2026: How to turn a six-day break into nine days off

Plan smart around Eid Al Adha 2026 to stretch your UAE break to nine days

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Eid Al Adha 2026: How to turn a six-day break into nine days off
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can look forward to one of the longest public holiday periods of the year with Eid Al Adha 2026, which could offer up to six days off. With careful planning, it may be possible to extend this into a nine-day break using just one day of annual leave.

Here’s how it works, what to check before applying, and tips to make the most of your time off.

When is Eid Al Adha 2026 expected?

Based on astronomical calculations, Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The Day of Arafah, the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage, is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26.

As with all Islamic holidays, these dates remain subject to the official moon sighting in the UAE.

UAE public holiday dates for Eid Al Adha 2026

If the expected dates are confirmed, the holiday structure would be:

  • Tuesday, May 26 – Day of Arafah

  • Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29 – Eid Al Adha holidays

For employees with a Saturday–Sunday weekend, this creates a natural long weekend extending into:

  • Saturday, May 30

  • Sunday, May 31

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How to get nine days off using one day of leave

Because the public holidays fall midweek, you can extend your break by taking just one day of annual leave:

  • Saturday, May 23 – Weekend

  • Sunday, May 24 – Weekend

  • Monday, May 25 – Take as annual leave

  • Tuesday, May 26 – Arafah Day (public holiday)

  • Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29 – Eid holidays

  • Saturday, May 30 to Sunday, May 31 – Weekend

Total time off: Nine consecutive days
Annual leave used: One day

Does maximising annual leave actually work?

Maximising annual leave can be effective, but it depends on your employment terms. The key factor is how your leave is calculated and your company’s approval process.

Employees who plan around public holidays and weekends often gain longer breaks without using significant leave days but this only works under certain conditions.

Check your leave type before planning

Calendar days vs working days

Before submitting a request, check your employment contract or HR policy:

  • Working days (typically 22 days per year)
    Public holidays and weekends are not counted, so you can strategically position leave days to extend your break.

  • Calendar days (typically 30 days per year)
    Weekends and public holidays are included, meaning the benefit of “stretching” leave is limited. This structure is more common in shift-based or temporary roles.

Tips to maximise your annual leave in the UAE

Planning ahead is essential, especially during peak travel periods like Eid holidays. Keep these points in mind:

  • Apply early: Popular dates are often booked quickly, particularly around school holidays and public holidays.

  • Follow company procedures: Use official HR systems or written requests to ensure your leave is properly recorded.

Stay flexible: If your requested dates clash with operational needs, consider alternative options.

What UAE employees should keep in mind

Providing advance notice for leave is a legal requirement in the UAE, but the exact notice period and approval process depend on your employer’s policies.

To avoid complications:

  • Review your employment contract and company handbook

  • Prepare a handover plan before going on leave

  • Ensure all work commitments are managed in advance

Related Topics:
UAE Public holidaysEid Al Adha

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