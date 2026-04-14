Eid Al Adha 2026: How to turn a six-day break into nine days off

Plan smart around Eid Al Adha 2026 to stretch your UAE break to nine days
Dubai: UAE residents can look forward to one of the longest public holiday periods of the year with Eid Al Adha 2026, which could offer up to six days off. With careful planning, it may be possible to extend this into a nine-day break using just one day of annual leave.
Here’s how it works, what to check before applying, and tips to make the most of your time off.
Based on astronomical calculations, Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The Day of Arafah, the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage, is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26.
As with all Islamic holidays, these dates remain subject to the official moon sighting in the UAE.
If the expected dates are confirmed, the holiday structure would be:
Tuesday, May 26 – Day of Arafah
Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29 – Eid Al Adha holidays
For employees with a Saturday–Sunday weekend, this creates a natural long weekend extending into:
Saturday, May 30
Sunday, May 31
Because the public holidays fall midweek, you can extend your break by taking just one day of annual leave:
Saturday, May 23 – Weekend
Sunday, May 24 – Weekend
Monday, May 25 – Take as annual leave
Tuesday, May 26 – Arafah Day (public holiday)
Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29 – Eid holidays
Saturday, May 30 to Sunday, May 31 – Weekend
Total time off: Nine consecutive days
Annual leave used: One day
Maximising annual leave can be effective, but it depends on your employment terms. The key factor is how your leave is calculated and your company’s approval process.
Employees who plan around public holidays and weekends often gain longer breaks without using significant leave days but this only works under certain conditions.
Calendar days vs working days
Before submitting a request, check your employment contract or HR policy:
Working days (typically 22 days per year)
Public holidays and weekends are not counted, so you can strategically position leave days to extend your break.
Calendar days (typically 30 days per year)
Weekends and public holidays are included, meaning the benefit of “stretching” leave is limited. This structure is more common in shift-based or temporary roles.
Planning ahead is essential, especially during peak travel periods like Eid holidays. Keep these points in mind:
Apply early: Popular dates are often booked quickly, particularly around school holidays and public holidays.
Follow company procedures: Use official HR systems or written requests to ensure your leave is properly recorded.
Stay flexible: If your requested dates clash with operational needs, consider alternative options.
Providing advance notice for leave is a legal requirement in the UAE, but the exact notice period and approval process depend on your employer’s policies.
To avoid complications:
Review your employment contract and company handbook
Prepare a handover plan before going on leave
Ensure all work commitments are managed in advance