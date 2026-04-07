Eid Al Adha 2026: Dates, public holidays and what to know

Plan your leave: How one day off can turn Eid Al Adha into a nine-day holiday
Dubai: Next month, UAE residents can look forward to one of the year's most appealing long-weekend opportunities. Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha are religiously significant for Muslims around the world, and also give people a long public holiday in the UAE.
Eid Al Adha, one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Wednesday, 27 May, 2026, according to astronomical calculations.
The Day of Arafah, which falls on the day before, Tuesday, May 26, marks the most important day of the Hajj pilgrimage. These dates have been indicated by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
As with all Islamic holidays, final dates remain subject to the official moon sighting.
In the UAE, Arafah Day is recognised as a one-day public holiday, giving residents an opportunity to mark the occasion through prayer, reflection, and community gatherings. It also signals the start of the Eid Al Adha break.
The UAE Cabinet has officially approved three days of public holiday for Eid Al Adha, from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29. Combined with the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), residents can expect a six-day break in total.
The public holidays fall at the end of the working week, making it straightforward to extend the break significantly with minimal leave. Arafah Day falls on Tuesday, May 26, followed immediately by the three-day Eid break from Wednesday to Friday.
By taking Monday, May 25 as annual leave, just one day, residents could secure a nine-day break, combining the preceding weekend (May 23–24), the single leave day, and the full run of public holidays through to Sunday, May 31.
The Hajj pilgrimage takes place annually during Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. In 2026, Hajj is expected to begin around 25 May, corresponding to the 8th of Dhul Hijjah, with the main rituals anticipated to conclude around May 29–30, subject to moon sighting confirmation.
Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and an obligation upon every Muslim who is physically and financially able to undertake the journey at least once in their lifetime. It is widely regarded as a transformative experience, representing humility before Allah and unity among Muslims across all nationalities, backgrounds, and walks of life.
The Day of Arafah falls on the ninth of Dhul Hijjah, the day preceding Eid Al Adha. It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, during which pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat and the surrounding plain in Mecca, the site where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered one of his final sermons.
For Muslims not participating in the pilgrimage, the Day of Arafah holds considerable spiritual significance. Whilst fasting on this day is not obligatory, it is strongly encouraged as an act of worship and reflection for those not performing Hajj.