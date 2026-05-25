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UAE temperatures set to reach 45°C during Eid Al Adha holiday

Fog and humidity forecast across coastal areas during Eid holiday week.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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According to the forecast, Monday’s weather will remain generally fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds expected to develop eastward while temperatures continue to rise across most parts of the country.
According to the forecast, Monday’s weather will remain generally fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds expected to develop eastward while temperatures continue to rise across most parts of the country.
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Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast hot and humid weather conditions across the UAE on Monday and throughout the Eid Al Adha holiday week, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 45°C in some internal regions.

According to the forecast, Monday’s weather will remain generally fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds expected to develop eastward while temperatures continue to rise across most parts of the country.

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Humidity levels are expected to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, with a chance of light fog or mist formation westward.

NCM said conditions during the Eid holiday period, from Monday through Sunday, are expected to remain hot over inland areas and relatively hot along the coasts and islands during daytime hours, becoming milder overnight and during the early morning.

Temperatures on Monday are forecast to reach 45°C in Liwa and 44°C in Al Ain, while Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to record highs of around 41°C. Fujairah is forecast to see a comparatively lower high of 36°C.

Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, blowing from southeasterly to northwesterly directions at speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, occasionally freshening to around 35 km/h and potentially causing blowing dust in exposed areas.

The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are both forecast to remain slight.

Forecasters also said humidity is expected to rise during late night and early morning hours in some coastal regions throughout the holiday week, with a possibility of fog or mist formation on Monday and Friday.

The National Center of Meteorology advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during daytime hours as summer temperatures continue to intensify across the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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