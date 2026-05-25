Here's how you can look, and smell your best on Eid Al Adha
It's Eid, and the air is already filled with the air of celebrations. There's always a comforting, soothing energy that envelops this time of the year: Perhaps, the early morning hush before prayers, or the excitement of getting dressed in something special, or the scent of bakhoor drifting through homes, and the competition of who managed to look the most put together before the first guest even arrives.
It’s this peace that you carry with you. So if you’re planning your look for morning prayers or mapping out a full day of visits, here’s your Eid prep guide for getting it just right, from scent to style.
The perfumes of Eid. It's what stays in your memory. The fragrances are a part of the celebration itself, and according to Anis Abdul Razak, Co-Owner of the Rasasi Group and Founder of Canéza, people naturally lean towards fragrances that last during the festive day.
As he explains, "For Eid, people tend to gravitate towards perfumes that are long-lasting, rich, and well-balanced, as the celebrations often run from daytime gatherings through to evening visits with family and friends."
And that is where traditional perfumery takes centre stage. Oriental and woody compositions continue to dominate festive wardrobes, with oud, amber, musk, and saffron forming the backbone of many Eid favourites. They set the mood, and signal celebration, he adds.
But Eid fragrance isn’t only about intensity. Softer blends also have their place, especially rose and white florals that bring a more delicate elegance. When paired with subtle musk or light woody undertones, they offer a freshness that still lasts through the day, making them just as fitting for family gatherings as for larger evening socials.
The longest-lasting scents come from base notes, as they are made of heavier molecules that evaporate slowly and form the foundation of a fragrance. Key long-wearing base notes include musk, amber, sandalwood, patchouli, and vanilla, which can stay on the skin for hours after the lighter notes fade...
The big Eid fragrance debate usually comes down to one question: Should you go heavy on perfumes?
The answer is yes, but strategically. As Abdul Razak puts it, heavier notes are absolutely appropriate for Eid and often seen as the most traditional choice. The key, however, lies in timing and layering.
He breaks it down: "For daytime visits and morning prayers, lighter interpretations work best, oud softened with citrus, fresh florals, or airy musks, keeping the scent elegant and presentable without overwhelming indoor or family settings. A balanced eau de parfum is ideal, offering good longevity with a refined, moderate sillage."
As the day transitions into evening celebrations, the mood shifts. This is when richer compositions come into their own: Deeper oud layered with amber, musk, and woody accords that project more confidently and match the formality of evening wear.
And for those who want to elevate things further, parfum concentrations or oud oils become the go-to. These are more immersive, longer-lasting, and feel especially aligned with Eid’s celebratory rhythm.
If Eid fragrances had a trending hashtag, oud and amber would still be at the top of the list.
Oud remains the most powerful note in the region, smoky, deep, and unmistakably tied to Middle Eastern scent culture. Amber adds warmth and sweetness, softening oud’s intensity and making it more wearable for long celebrations.
But 2026 fragrance trends aren’t only about tradition. Vanilla and sandalwood are increasingly popular in modern blends, adding creamy comfort and a smooth woody base that feels both luxurious and approachable.
For daytime, floral-musky combinations are still the winners. Jasmine or rose paired with clean white musk creates a profile that feels fresh, feminine, and socially appropriate without fading into the background.
If there’s one thing people consistently get wrong about perfume, the longevity is about the chemistry between scent, skin, and technique.
Base notes like musk, amber, sandalwood, patchouli, and vanilla are what do the heavy lifting here. These are heavier molecules that 'stay on the skin for hours after the lighter notes fade,' forming the invisible trail that lingers long after the initial spray.
But concentration matters just as much. Parfum, eau de parfum, and oil-based attars naturally last longer than lighter formats.
And then there’s application. Moisturised skin helps lock in fragrance, while pulse points, neck, wrists, behind the ears, help it diffuse gradually throughout the day. Many also extend longevity by lightly misting traditional wear, especially fabrics that hold scent well.
For an even more layered approach, bakhoor on clothing or attar layering can deepen the scent profile, creating a fragrance that evolves across the entire day rather than disappearing after a few hours.
I don’t feel the need to completely change my look. I wash my hair, define my curls properly using the right techniques, and diffuse it for volume and shape. I love wearing my hair naturally and tied back, as it reflects my personal style. While some people enjoy adding trendy accessories like gold rings with braids, I prefer a more minimal approach...
If fragrance is the invisible part of Eid prep, hair is the first visible signal that you’ve made an effort.
For Hanane Bouchouicha-Sykora, Founder of Zaphira Nature, the secret starts with a mindset shift: you don’t need to overspend to look polished. The real difference comes from understanding your hair rather than over-styling it.
Her approach is straightforward: She doesn’t feel the need to completely transform her look for Eid. Instead, she focuses on enhancing what’s already there, washing, defining curls properly, and diffusing them for natural volume. The result is hair that feels styled, but still, very you.
She also emphasises the power of minimalism. While some lean into accessories like gold rings or braided accents, her preference is understated elegance—hair tied back neatly, allowing texture and health to take centre stage.
One of her long-standing rituals is deep nourishment. Before occasions, she relies on a rich oil treatment or hair “oil bath,” a step that deeply hydrates the strands and instantly revives shine and softness. This kind of care, she explains, makes hair look healthier without any styling tricks.
Her Eid hair advice comes down to three key principles:
Here are a few budget-friendly tips to glam up your hair for Eid:
1. Master your natural texture: Instead of investing in expensive salon blow-dries, learn how to style your natural hair. For curly and textured hair, proper washing, conditioning, and curl definition can give you a polished, elegant look without heat damage or cost.
2. Use what you already have: You don’t need a full new routine. A good leave-in conditioner, curl cream, and diffuser can completely transform your look at home.
3. Focus on maintenance, not transformation: A fresh haircut or subtle color refresh can make a big difference and lasts longer than a one-day salon style—making it a smarter investment.
What fabrics work best for staying stylish yet comfortable during long Eid gatherings? Lightweight, breathable fabrics remain essential, particularly within the Gulf region. Soft satins, chiffon, crepe, premium cotton blends, silk-touch materials, and lightweight textured fabrics are especially popular because they offer elegance while maintaining comfort over long hours.
Be comfortable, this Eid. That's it.
As Miruna, Co-founder and Creative Director of MIRUNA, explains, comfort fashion in 2026 is defined by effortless sophistication, styles that feel elevated while remaining easy and practical to wear throughout the day.
Now in Eid wardrobes, you don't need to choose between comfort and glamour. They can be blended together. As Miruna says, shoppers are gravitating towards fluid silhouettes, softer tailoring, breathable fabrics, and designs that move easily from family lunches to evening celebrations.
And no, glamour hasn't gone anywhere. Women still want to feel dressed up, but in a more understated, wearable way that doesn’t sacrifice comfort.
This shift is also influencing buying habits. There’s a growing focus on longevity, pieces that can be worn beyond Eid, not just for a single occasion.
This season, relaxed structure is leading the way. Flowing maxi dresses, draped cuts, softly defined waists, and coordinated sets are dominating Eid wardrobes.
Instead of heavy embellishment, impact is being created through movement and shape, clean lines, asymmetric draping, soft volume, and fluid layering that feels modern yet modest.
Traditional wear has also changed. Designers are updating classic silhouettes with lighter fabrics, subtle detailing, and more wearable cuts that fit into everyday wardrobes. In cities like Dubai, versatility is becoming essential, outfits that transition from daytime family gatherings straight into evening celebrations.
And if you're wondering about the choice of fabrics, Miruna explains, lightweight satins, chiffon, crepe, premium cotton blends, silk-touch materials, and soft textured fabrics are leading favourites because they balance elegance with breathability.
Colour palettes this year: Warm neutrals, mocha tones, butter yellow, soft blush, dusty blue, ivory, and deep chocolate shades are emerging as key Eid colours. Monochromatic dressing is also gaining momentum, creating a polished, cohesive look without effort.
Textures are softer too, matte satins, sheer layering, gentle pleating, and subtle shine are replacing heavy embellishments. The overall aesthetic feels different, and confident.