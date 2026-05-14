Ammar Nabeel Adam Ali, Assistant to CEO at Swiss Arabian Perfumes, explains the story of oud: It originates from Agarwood trees, of which there are different types, including Malaysian oud, Indian and Cambodian. “Pure oud is quite expensive, priced higher than gold per gram,” he says, adding, that that this is due its complex extraction process, and the tree from which it is extracted. “Not every tree can produce oud, and the quality can differ based on the age and infection of the tree. This extraction process takes a long time, and yields are limited.”