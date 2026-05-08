7 best perfumes and aftershaves for men to stay fresh in UAE summers, 2026

Old Spice After Shave Lotion Classic is basically nostalgia in a bottle. This is a slightly spicy, old-school barbershop scent and makes itself known immediately. What makes it work is the personality. Reviews are full of people not just talking about how it smells, but how it feels familiar—grandfathers, fathers, first shaves, all tied to that same signature scent. It’s also one of those rare grooming products people buy in bulk without overthinking it, especially with the 3-pack format, because it becomes less of a luxury and more of a household staple.